We need to redouble our efforts to make peace in a polarising world - ​John Sturrock

It’s a worrying trend that we seem to be regressing to a win-lose view of society, writes ​​John Sturrock

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Beat your ploughshares into swords, and your pruning-hooks into spears”. Surely some mistake, I thought; shouldn’t it be the other way round? Swords into ploughshares and spears into pruning-hooks?

It was during Evensong at the magnificent Liverpool Cathedral that this reading from the Old Testament Book of the prophet Joel caught my eye. I’m not a Biblical scholar so a bit of research was needed to reveal that, indeed, there are two directly contradictory passages with these words, the more familiar being in the Book of Isaiah, which calls for a peaceful world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a couple of days earlier, my colleague Charlie Woods had drawn to my attention a worrying graph which showed that, while older generations who grew up with high growth developed positive-sum beliefs, recent generations who have lived with low growth are more inclined to zero sum attitudes. In other words, older generations believe that wealth can grow so that everyone gains; younger generations believe that people can only get rich at the expense of others.

A large Christmas peace message reading 'War Is Over!' from John Lennon and Yoko Ono displayed on a billboard in New York in 1971. The message, protesting against US involvement in the Vietnam War, was simultaneously displayed in Montreal, Toronto, Los Angeles and six European cities (Picture: Three Lions/Getty Images)

That same week, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel revealed that Donald Trump doesn’t believe in win-win. It’s now over four decades since Fisher and Ury first published the seminal ‘Getting to Yes’, the whole premise of which is that it is only by working together that we can expand the pie and maximise gains. When I started out in mediation over 20 years ago, it seemed that the ‘Getting to Yes’ philosophy was in the ascendancy. It doesn’t feel that way now.

That we seem to be regressing to a win-lose view of the world is worrying. Indeed, it’s the lose-lose outcome that should alarm us all. The consequences are profound. Victory at all costs results in exactly that. Whether it be in the growing number of regional wars, or our failure individually and collectively to face up to what is required to address climate change, the threats are becoming existential.

What to do about it? Well, my Liverpool visit was to work with the managers of, and investors in, a world-leading public institution. Our theme was “Better Conversations, Better Partnerships, Better Outcomes”. Over two days, we explored the importance of doing those things that will optimise delivery of key services…..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working together, finding common ground, overcoming groupthink, pausing before responding, avoiding binary thinking, being humble enough to say “I don’t know all the answers”, asking really good questions and really listening to the responses, showing courtesy and respect to all with whom we deal, challenging our assumptions and other unconscious biases, acknowledging the danger of the “single story” and trying to see the other side(s), engaging what we call “system 2” thinking, and recognising that often the only person we can really change is ourselves.

John Sturrock KC is a mediator

This seems like a tall order and we need to work hard to employ these ideas, skills and techniques in a sustainable way. But we can do it and, arguably, we have no choice if we are to survive in a civilised manner.

In Liverpool, you can’t go far without being aware of the profound influence of The Beatles. As we approach the Christmas season, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Happy Xmas (War Is Over) will ring out once more, the lyrics as poignant as when they were first heard 53 years ago. But it’s the words of Lennon’s Imagine that still seem most relevant in our polarising world: “I hope someday you'll join us, And the world will live as one.”