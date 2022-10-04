We need dedicated national outcome to recognise work of carers - Satwat Rehman

Yet for those providing care across Scotland spiralling bills are just the latest devastating blow. Many were already struggling long before energy, food and fuel prices started to soar. That’s true whether people are caring on a paid or an unpaid basis, for children or adults, or for people with or without additional support needs, including a disability.

At One Parent Families Scotland (OPFS) we focus on supporting single parents and their children, a quarter of all families in Scotland, most are women in their thirties. Single parent families face a high risk of poverty compared with other households. They are unique in combining the role of sole carer and breadwinner for their children – not being able to pool your resources with another adult comes with risks of real hardship. The number of parents calling our helpline who are worried, anxious and desperate about money matters has rocketed.

Nearly seven in ten single parents are in paid work, many are employed in the caring sector and care work is woefully undervalued. As many as one in five single parents care for at least one child with a disability, so we see support for this unpaid caring role as vital.

Satwat Rehman, Chief Executive of One Parent Families Scotland

Carolyn, from Edinburgh, has a four year-old son with a sensory processing disorder. She told us: “He’s asking me, ‘Why am I not eating? Where’s my food?’ It’s tough because you don’t want to burden your child with the fact that actually it’s due to money.” Immediate support for all those struggling while providing care is essential. But it is not enough. We want to make sure that care is at the very heart of government policy and spending priorities. OPFS is proud to be part of a coalition of almost 50 organisations that wants to see care given its rightful recognition. Today, we’re asking you to join “A Scotland that Cares”, the campaign for a new National Outcome to fully value and invest in those experiencing care and all those providing it.

The Scottish Government’s National Outcomes, which it says describe “the kind of Scotland it wants to create”, are about to be reviewed for the first time in five years. Right now, care is missing across the 11 existing outcomes. This fails to recognise its vital importance to the wellbeing of individuals, households and Scotland as a whole.

We know there is a lot happening which will create positive change, but progress is too slow. A dedicated National Outcome will recognise that care, both paid and unpaid, is foundational to our economy and society.

We’re asking people to send a personalised letter to the First Minister, and the leader of every party represented in the Scottish Parliament, so they hear directly from those who live with the day-to-day realities of care. Our dedicated campaign website makes it easy to add your voice. We hope that, over time, a new National Outcome on care will help make real change happen.

For all those who provide care with compassion and love, we must build a truly caring Scotland. Add your voice by visiting: www.ascotlandthatcares.org