Chatting to a friend recently, they suggested there should be an additional box at the foot of a ballot paper, simply allowing an X to be put next to “none of the above”. It was meant jocularly, but a positive abstention is a legitimate political expression and allowing it to be recorded is far better than simply a blank ballot - or one scored through.

The “none of the above” political position is one that many independence supporters now find themselves in, as well as those of a progressive or radical viewpoint. SNP support now lags that of independence, according to a poll. SNP now faces carnage at the hands of Labour, while recent polling has put support for independence at over 50 %.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The storm clouds hanging over SNP with Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest aren’t going away any time soon. Her ‘New SNP’ is being maintained by First Minister Humza Yousaf but “continuity won’t cut it”, as was said during the SNP leadership election. Now it’s beginning to look positively tawdry to other than hardcore supporters. But the hardcore supporters are not enough to get you over the line.

The ballot paper needs revised ahead of the next General Election, writes Kenny MacAskill MP. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Besides, what motivates the core support is independence - not Nicola Sturgeon. When she marched them down the hill back in 2017, many stayed home and the SNP lost a score of seats. With her and her successor having put independence on the backburner, many will be inclined to do so again. Mantra chants for independence just don’t cut it when you do nothing, talk up other options and fail to make even a modest push for it.

Labour may have been the old home for many or simply perceived by some to be the natural alternative. But for many it’s not, and never will be. There was a conscious decision by many to leave Labour whether over the Iraq War, PFI, or later when they sided with the Tories in the Better Together campaign ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

For independence supporters, the constitution remains the defining issue. Starmer’s Labour have made not a scintilla of effort to push even for modest Home Rule, when most would insist at minimum on the historic commitments to more radical options.

Adding to that, the lurch to the right by Labour sees many balk. The Left are being hounded out, as the highly successful and popular Mayor of North Tyne discovered for the apparently heinous crime of appearing on a platform with Ken Loach. Even modest radical commitments and promises are

being jettisoned, joining Starmer’s campaign pledges which have long since been abandoned. No wonder a senior health union official recently said to me she didn’t have anyone to vote for.

There is a solution that can offer a new option besides “none of the above" and could save some decent SNP MPs who will otherwise fall like nine pins. If independence movement candidates stood under a Scotland United banner, it would allow existing SNP MPs to contest the election on what motivates their core support, while not being aligned with the deeply damaged SNP brand.

For independence and for radicalism, a new option’s required. Otherwise it will be none of the above.