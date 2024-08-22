A self-confident, open country lies beneath the surface

In recent years we’ve found multiple ways to divide ourselves from one another and too often our politicians have fanned the flames of culture war. It has served no part of our country well.

But at the Edinburgh Festivals this summer a better country is on display. One characterised not by culture wars but by the rich cultural diversity that makes the UK such a vibrant, exciting country, with impact all over the world.

At the home of the Fringe - in their new building which was funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport - I met artists who had travelled from all over the UK and every part of the world and found a community who flyer for one another, promote each other's shows and cheer each other on.

The history of the Festivals is precisely this. Founded after the devastation of the Second World War to bring people together and unite people through great art, it has been a light in the dark and a unifying force for 77 years. Through the Festival, a generation scarred by the unimaginable horror of the war, found the courage and imagination to stage the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, led by a Jewish conductor.

During my time at the Festivals this week, I’ve heard for myself the amazing impact it has on young people who have found their confidence through contemporary performance companies like Lyra Young Company where they are living out their dreams and the richer, larger lives that the chance to participate in arts, sport and music bring.

But we know that for too many young people those are opportunities that are denied to them because of their background, circumstances or where they live. While talent is everywhere, opportunity is not and we are determined to bring the magic of the Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival to every community in the UK.

It was heartening to hear about the collaboration the organisers of the Fringe have had with other parts of the UK, including Mayors in Merseyside, Greater Manchester and London.

But we know there is more to do and further to go. That’s why we’re seeking to repair the damage of the past 14 years with a better, more respectful relationship with our devolved administrations - one based on respect, partnership and the ability to disagree agreeably.

These principles will shape our approach. We will always share the same ambition: delivering a better, more prosperous future for the people of Scotland and a future where we can work together on our shared challenges including growing our brilliant creative industries and fostering more talent from across Scotland, as well as the rest of the UK.

The story of the UK is the story of the ordinary, extraordinary people who through their incredible contribution in so many unique ways make our country what it is. My driving force is to ensure every person, no matter what their background, circumstances or geography, has the opportunity to contribute to their communities and see themselves reflected in our national story. This is the self-confident, open country that lies beneath the surface. Its spirit lives through the Edinburgh Festivals and we are determined that once again it will be heard.