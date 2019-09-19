Walking over Forth Bridge could help secure its status as global icon – leader comment

The Forth Bridge is a globally important, iconic structure and walking tours could help reinforce its status.

There are few bridges around the world that have achieved iconic status. They might not be the highest or the longest, but the likes of the Golden Gate Bridge, Tower Bridge and the Sydney Habour Bridge have a special place in the hearts of people all over the world.

And the Forth Bridge is without a doubt among that number. A World Heritage Site, the 129-year-old bridge is a marvel of Victorian technology with its cantilever structure.

It is heavy engineering, something Scotland has long been associated with and has a fondness for, so much so that we even claim it’s involved in the making of our other national drink.

But the bridge is also a thing of considerable beauty, you might even call it Scotland’s (horizontal) Eiffel Tower. But do we make enough of it? Do we celebrate its design to the requisite degree?

Perhaps not. So Network Rail’s plan for walking tours of the bridge’s south cantilever – leading up to a viewing platform 110 metres (367ft) above the Forth – sounds like a great idea.

That view would be tremendous and it would help cement its status as a bridge that truly is world-class.