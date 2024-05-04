Craig Ferguson, 20, is walking from Glasgow to Munich for the Brothers in Arms charity (Picture: Brothers In Arms/PA Wire)

There can be few people in Scotland who are unaware that the requisite walking distance to demonstrate the ultimate in commitment is 1,000 miles. Or, to put it another way, “500 miles” and then “500 more”.

The Proclaimers famously set the benchmark and 20-year-old Craig Ferguson is about to embark on a journey of that daunting length, walking from Glasgow to Munich. He aims to arrive in time for the opening game of Euro 2024, between Scotland and Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson had wanted to raise £10,000 for men’s mental health charity Brothers in Arms, but has already beaten that target and hopes for £50,000 instead. "When the going gets tough, I'll remind myself why I'm doing it and think of the 12 men that take their own lives every single day in the UK,” he said.