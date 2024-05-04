Walking '500 miles' and '500 miles more' for men's mental health is an epic feat worthy of support – Scotsman comment
There can be few people in Scotland who are unaware that the requisite walking distance to demonstrate the ultimate in commitment is 1,000 miles. Or, to put it another way, “500 miles” and then “500 more”.
The Proclaimers famously set the benchmark and 20-year-old Craig Ferguson is about to embark on a journey of that daunting length, walking from Glasgow to Munich. He aims to arrive in time for the opening game of Euro 2024, between Scotland and Germany.
Ferguson had wanted to raise £10,000 for men’s mental health charity Brothers in Arms, but has already beaten that target and hopes for £50,000 instead. "When the going gets tough, I'll remind myself why I'm doing it and think of the 12 men that take their own lives every single day in the UK,” he said.
His journey can be followed at Brothers In Arms Scotland’s website and donations can be made on his JustGiving.com webpage, “iwouldwalk1000milesformensmentalhealth”. We hope, if he ‘falls down at the Allianz Arena’s door’, he’s able to get up to watch a glorious moment in Scottish footballing history. Best wishes.
