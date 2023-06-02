All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Vladimir Putin's threats really are unnecessary. We already know how terrifying he is – Scotsman comment

Russian forces have deliberately targetted hospitals, people queuing for bread and children
By Scotsman comment
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

Russia’s recent declaration that British officials are “legitimate military targets” because the UK is supplying arms to Ukraine was meant to send a shiver down our spines. But for all the gangster-like menace in Putin-acolyte Dmitry Medvedev’s words, they lacked real impact, mainly because Russia knows a military attack on the UK would lead to a Nato response.

They also fell flat because we know Putin’s definition of a ‘legitimate’ target includes civilians, hospitals, and theatres sheltering children with the word “children” written in Russian in large letters on the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now an investigation by a human rights law firm has documented evidence that Russian soldiers have used “starvation tactics” as part of a plan to create “inhumane living conditions” in Ukraine. During one incident in March last year, people queuing for bread in Chernihiv were fired upon by a Grad rocket system, an area weapon designed to clear blocks of 1km square, as Russian drones filmed from above.

So Putin and co needn’t bother issuing chilling threats. We already know how terrifying they are and how important it is that they are defeated.

A Russian soldier in the ruins of the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed in March last year despite a large sign saying children were sheltering there (Picture: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)A Russian soldier in the ruins of the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed in March last year despite a large sign saying children were sheltering there (Picture: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian soldier in the ruins of the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed in March last year despite a large sign saying children were sheltering there (Picture: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
Related topics:Vladimir PutinScotsmanUkraineNATODmitry Medvedev
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.