Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to rule as 'immortal vampires'? Sounds good to them...
After dismantling Russian democracy, Vladimir Putin is effectively president for life, as is China’s President Xi Jinping. Given both are 72, some might think they may not last long, but it seems they’ve other ideas.
Putin’s interpreter told Xi: “Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and even achieve immortality." Xi responded: “Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old.”
Maybe they were just ‘joking’ but Putin later elaborated on the subject, saying “organ replacement” could allow people to live “differently” in future. However, those organs have to come from somewhere – and a transplanted heart might only last 15 years. Scientists are working on creating organs for human use, but the usual source is from the recently deceased.
Normally there is high demand for such organs to help people who are sick, rather than those who simply want to live forever, but presumably Putin and Xi would have no trouble jumping the queue in their respective countries.
Not even Bram Stoker could have conjured up a plot as sickening as suggested by these aging tyrants’ vampiric fantasies.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.