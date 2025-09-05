Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to rule as 'immortal vampires'? Sounds good to them...

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After dismantling Russian democracy, Vladimir Putin is effectively president for life, as is China’s President Xi Jinping. Given both are 72, some might think they may not last long, but it seems they’ve other ideas.

Putin’s interpreter told Xi: “Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and even achieve immortality." Xi responded: “Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old.”

All smiles. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping shake hands during the Russian dictator's visit to China (Picture: Sergei Bobylyov/pool) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Maybe they were just ‘joking’ but Putin later elaborated on the subject, saying “organ replacement” could allow people to live “differently” in future. However, those organs have to come from somewhere – and a transplanted heart might only last 15 years. Scientists are working on creating organs for human use, but the usual source is from the recently deceased.

Normally there is high demand for such organs to help people who are sick, rather than those who simply want to live forever, but presumably Putin and Xi would have no trouble jumping the queue in their respective countries.