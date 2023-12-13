School children face increased pressures in the modern age, from online bullying to anxiety about climate change (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Violence and disruptive behaviour surges in Scottish schools.” So read one of the many stark headlines that greeted the publication of a recent study on behaviour in Scottish schools. If you know any teachers, it probably wasn’t a surprise to hear that it found that aspects of children and young people’s behaviour have got worse since the last Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research report seven years ago.

The survey is based on the perceptions of teachers and support staff, with the latter more likely to report experience of poor pupil behaviour. Overall, most young people do the right things most of the time. However, it is clear from this and other surveys that the situation is more challenging now than it has been for some time.

Should we be surprised by this? Probably not. After all, behaviour is underpinned by thoughts, feelings and emotions. And right now, we are experiencing a mental health crisis among our children and young people. Referrals to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are up year on year.

Research by Young Scot and others during the pandemic found over a third of children and young people did not feel good about their mental health. Having worked in schools for more than 20 years, I recognise the increased stressors that young people experience: climate anxiety, the cost of living, the influence of social media and online bullying, to name but a few.

It is not surprising that our choices and actions become more negative during times of struggle with our mental health and well-being. If we accept that young people are struggling at the moment, then surely the response needs to be about support, not punishment? It is vital that the response to the situation in schools is measured, proportionate and addresses the root causes of negative behaviours. If we can improve the well-being of children and young people, we will improve behaviour as a result.

The education workforce is increasingly well-informed on mental health and psychological well-being, using nurturing approaches and understanding the impact of trauma. However, they also need the time, space and resources to provide the support some young people require in order to regulate their emotions and behaviours.

This cannot be achieved in a ‘one size fits all’ approach. Different young people have different needs. This means we need to take a whole-school approach, utilising all the skills we have inside and outside the classroom, underpinned by sound values of human rights and inclusion. Crucially, it requires dedicated resources to provide young people with choices and nurturing spaces when they need them. The fact is that the well-being of 30 pupils cannot be addressed by a single adult in a classroom. Access to counsellors in schools is a good start, but there’s more to do.

We must also recognise that the well-being needs of the education workforce deserve urgent attention. School staff need to be well themselves to be able to do their jobs and support pupils effectively. There are lots of issues which can negatively affect staff, including workload and bureaucracy, lack of time and space during the school day, and a lack of flexibility in working conditions which is now enjoyed in many other professions.

The Education Secretary has outlined a five-point plan to support schools and their pupils. The proposed national action plan must focus on addressing the underlying issues and not be a knee-jerk return to some of the practices of the past, such as attempting to improve behaviour through sanctions. Changing any person's behaviour – child or adult – takes time and quality support. A Pavlovian ‘carrot and stick’ approach did not work in the past and will not work now. Worse, it will actively damage our children and young people’s well-being.

SAMH already helps many children, young people and their schools to access information and support which improves well-being and, in time, will lead to better behaviour and outcomes. Our view is that pupils should be able to ask once and get help fast. In 2024, we will be escalating this work to stand with, and for, children and young people – and create a better future with improved mental health for all.

