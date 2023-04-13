Value the wonders of nature on our doorstep - Kate Signorini

“In my long life, I’ve been lucky enough to travel to almost every part of the globe and gaze upon some of its most beautiful and dramatic sights. But I can assure you that nature in these islands – if you know where to look – can be just as dramatic and spectacular as anything that I’ve seen elsewhere.”

These are the words of Sir David Attenborough, as he introduces the latest Open University/BBC co-production, Wild Isles.

Scotland is a star of the show from the opening scenes of the first episode, with orca whales in the Shetland Isles; the only place in the world where these killer whales breed.

Through stunning imagery and the latest filming techniques, Wild Isles gives us an opportunity to see the creatures with whom we share our land, sea, and air; those who may be hiding in our local parks or soaring above our distant mountains.

Kate Signorini is Depute Director of Strategy, Planning & Resources at The Open University in Scotland.

Over five episodes we’re shown the habitats on which these creatures depend; in the woodlands, grasslands, freshwaters and oceans of Britain and Ireland, which support wildlife of all kinds from slugs to sharks.

Sir David – an Open University (OU) honorary graduate – introduces the filming locations before their wonders are revealed. Over three years the crew filmed over 96 species in 145 locations, including the Scottish Highlands, Inner and Outer Hebrides, Skye, and Perth and Kinross. The longest shoot by sequence was of Scottish salmon, filmed for a total of 71 days. The highest point filmed was just off the summit of the Cairngorm Mountain.

The series is packed with facts about the significance of Scotland’s wildlife in relation to the rest of the globe. For example, did you know that Bass Rock in Firth of Forth hosts the largest gannet colony in the world? Or that up to half of the world’s population of barnacle geese migrate to Islay each year? Or that the capercaillie is at risk of extinction in Scotland?

We also go behind the scenes with the film crews, including sitting on a Highland mountain with camera operator Hamza Yassin – of recent Strictly Come Dancing fame – as he shows us how, from only twenty pairs of tree-nesting golden eagles in the whole of the British Isles, he found a nest to film.

Sir David Attenborough says nature in the British Isles can be as dramatic and spectacular as anything else he’s seen across the world

This series proves that nature in our isles is just as spectacular as anywhere else on the planet, but it is increasingly fragile. With species relying on one another for survival, the programme asks what can be done to protect the delicate ecosystems that remain, and how we can conserve our wild isles for future generations.

Made by Silverback Films and co-produced with the OU, RSPB and WWF, Wild Isles was supported by leading academic experts from the OU’s School of Environment, Earth and Ecosystem Sciences.

One of the academic consultants, Dr Philip Wheeler, highlights the series’ significance in informing our understanding of the wildlife of Britain and Ireland: “I've been working on the ecology of British wildlife for almost 25 years and there is a lot in this series that was new to me,” he says. It’s a reminder to value the natural wonders on our doorstep. An important message for us all.

Wild Isles was recently broadcast on BBC One and the whole series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Orca whales feature in Wild Isles' first episode

Visit connect.open.ac.uk/wildisles to access supporting content for the series, including an interactive illustrated map of Britain and Ireland's wildlife and habitats.