US election: The worst-case scenarios of victory for Donald Trump are truly terrifying

As Americans go to the polls, the fate of the whole world hangs in the balance

Founded by former Republican strategists, including some who worked on the late Senator John McCain’s election campaigns, the Lincoln Project exists to ensure the defeat of Donald Trump at the ballot box. Why? For the simple reason, that “our democracy depends on it”.

In one campaign video, a string of Trump quotes is read in German, over footage from Nazi Germany. Comments like: "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.” The point is obvious: when Trump ‘joked’ about being a dictator, he was not joking.

On Tuesday, the United States – the leader of the free world – could well elect as president the man who did nothing for hours as his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden becoming the next US President. Just as he falsely claimed the last election was stolen from him, he now says that the only way he will lose this time will be through “cheating”.

UK troops at ‘high readiness’

Given such contempt for democracy, it would not be a surprise if he decided, on being elected, to abandon Ukraine as it fights for its freedom against the forces of the Russian tyrant, Vladimir Putin. If Ukraine were to be defeated, an emboldened and triumphant Putin would almost certainly look to make more military conquests, with the three small Baltic states, all Nato members, his most likely targets.

Last month, the UK Government signed a new defence agreement with Estonia, where British troops are already stationed, that “will see thousands of troops from the Army’s 4th Brigade held at high readiness, ready to defend Nato’s eastern flank”. Defence Secretary John Healey MP said: “As global threats increase, the UK’s unshakeable commitment to Nato has never been more important. We are boosting our support for Estonia, with thousands of troops ready to deploy rapidly to the Russian border.”

However, with Trump in the White House, the 4th Brigade would be wise not count on American troops joining them. John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, has persistently warned that his former boss wants the US to leave Nato. “The odds that he will withdraw from Nato are very high,” he told CNN recently.

Worst-case scenarios

The removal of American power from Nato – either formally or informally – would dramatically reduce the alliance’s ability to deter a Russian attack on its member states. Putin may calculate that the UK and France, Europe’s only nuclear-armed states, do not have the stomach for a fight and decide its worth risking conflict with both.

A fascist dictator in the White House and the continent of Europe engulfed in a full-scale war represent the very worst-case scenarios. Perhaps Kamala Harris will win, or perhaps Trump can be talked out of his most dangerous ideas.