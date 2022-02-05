David Goodwillie was signed by Raith Rovers but the club has now said he will not play for them (Picture: Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

In reality there has always been a yawning gap between our talk and our action. We like to think of ourselves as compassionate. Words like progressive and equality trip off the tongue, while the evidence to support these boasts is partial.

Along with a colleague, David Goodwillie was accused of rape over ten years ago. Despite there being insufficient evidence to prosecute in a criminal court, they were subsequently found responsible in a civil court where the burden of proof, the balance of probabilities, is lower.

Disputing this finding, Goodwillie and his colleague have understandably offered no apology. With several earlier convictions for assault, this young man is no saint but he has continued to ply his trade, playing professional football, seemingly unnoticed, until he signed for Raith Rovers and hell’s fury was unleashed.

There was no benefit of the doubt offered in his case – our First Minister even felt it was important enough to wade in, calling on the football authorities to intervene.

So what does this say about our attitude to certain offenders? How long will this man remain unforgiven? Will he always be an outcast, a pariah? Is that progressive or proportionate?

Staying with football, compare Goodwillie’s situation with that of David Martindale, the manager of Livingston FC. He also has a dark past, convicted of major cocaine trafficking and money laundering, he served four years in prison, before turning his life around.

Now he is rightly lauded as a shining example, after having been forgiven and celebrated as a prodigal son returned to the fold. Why so different? Why has Martindale been welcomed back while Goodwillie cannot be forgiven?

The truth is that, despite the rhetoric in Scotland, there are forgivable and unforgivable acts. While we talk about progressive attitudes, equality and rehabilitation, we only forgive those judged worthy by the mood and politics of the day.

Tom Wood is a writer and former police officer

