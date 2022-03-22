Upcoming ‘Tree Oscars’ will celebrate excellence in woods, forests and woodland education - Angela Douglas

Angela Douglas is Executive Director, Scotland’s Finest Woods

If you visited Howemill Farm near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, you might think again, as the Shetland cows munch away happily among the trees.

The farm is run by James and Nikki Yoxall, who believe they have created a harmonious system which benefits both the livestock and the trees. They have found that agroforestry, planned grazing and pasture-fed livestock is crucial to environmental balance - and to delicious, nutritious beef!

Expert judges agreed when they awarded Howemill one of the two Farm Woodland prizes in Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards 2021 - the ‘Tree Oscars’ which rewarded excellence in woods, forests and woodland education.

The judges said the Yoxalls had created a “wonderful example of a unique integration of trees and farming” on their small farm - and through grazing agreements with neighbours. They felt the business would go from strength to strength as it perfectly illustrated the old saying: “It’s not what you hae, but what you do with what you hae”.

The Yoxalls say the cattle bring benefits to the woodland and the ground flora and fauna, while the animals benefit in terms of nutrition, and general health.

What is known as ‘out-wintering’ - keeping livestock outside among the trees all year round - can also reduce respiratory problems, make calving easier and reduce costs of straw and other items.

As well as expert recognition, the Yoxalls took home a unique trophy, created by award sponsor Scottish Woodlands Ltd, and a cash prize of £1000. They won the Farm Woodland Young People award - for those 40 or under at the time of entry, with the age limit applying to the farmer (or crofter) OR the forester.

There is also an ‘any age’ Farm Woodland award, sponsored by SAC Consulting, which also went to Aberdeenshire last year - to Vital Veg at North Tillydaff, near Midmar.

Wendy Seel and Anne Taylor were praised for the successful integration of trees into their organic veg-growing business, with judges saying that the viability of the enterprise was entirely dependent on the shelter provided by woodland and hedgerows.

They said North Tillydaff’s woods were well-cared for, with a great deal of thought given to environmental impacts and future management - with cattle grazing included in future plans!

Wendy and Anne have found further benefits over the windy winter, with the trees providing sufficient shelter to protect their polytunnels - which they think could have come down without that protection.

We were blessed with many great entries for the Farm Woodland Award in 2021, with Ednie Farms, near Peterhead - where 70 hectares of woodland is integrated into a large commercial farming operation - highly commended. Once again, the judges said the woodland was integral to the overall operation, saying: ”If no trees were present, this business would be unrecognisable both in landscape terms and financially. Ednie Farms is a fabulous example of farm woodland.”

We also had two commended entries last year - Wildlife Croft Skye and Parks of Garden, near Stirling. All the winning and commended entries were very different - but each one has put woodland at the heart of its business model, and trees are essential to its operations.

I look forward very much to honouring more excellent examples of farm woodland for our 2022 awards.

Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards also rewards high quality in Community Woodlands, New Native Woods, Quality Timber (including New Commercial Woods, a Whole Estate or Forest or a single stand or compartment of trees), Schools and Early Years’ woodland projects and a Climate Change Champion, awarded for the first time last year to Balbeg Estate near Straiton, Ayrshire.

The closing date is 31st March. Full details of all awards can be found here: www.sfwa.co.uk/awards-2022/.