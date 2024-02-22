Unlike our bees, the weird dead lion of the syrup tin was always dependably there - Laura Waddell

I shall miss the bees surrounding the rotting corpse of a lion on the logo for Tate & Lyle’s Golden Syrup. RIP bees.

The lion, being deceased already, needs no further tributes. Besides, it was a martyr’s death regardless; a scene spotted by Samson of the Book of Judge, who took inspiration from seeing bees make honey from inside the hollow body of the creature he had earlier killed to pose the riddle ‘Out of the eater, something to eat. Out of the strong, something sweet’. Hence the words that form part of the logo, ‘Out of the strong, came forth sweetness’. The answer to Samson’s riddle stumped the audience of his intended bride’s family, who didn’t know about the lion or the honey Samson had gorged on, and he refused to tell them for days. If you haven’t read the Old Testament, unsurprisingly things go downhill from there for the proposed nuptials.

The lion has miraculously risen again on the syrup’s new packaging, which newly for 2024, announced in the run up to Easter, displays a more stylised big cat outlined in baroque gold droplets with a heart shaped nose. It’s nice but bland. There’s a hint of the Cheshire Cat in the new branding: a cat that’s there, but not. There’s none of the macabre reality of the original, with its slumped head, bee-colonised exposed ribcage and lolling tongue. There remains only one bee, tucked into the side of the design, which is apt, given the decline of pollinating insects in the syrup’s lifetime.

While the Lyle's syrup tin will live on in a modern guise, the future of our bees is far more precarious, writes Laura Waddell.

According to a 2014 study by Professor Jeff Ollerton at the University of Northampton, of almost 500,000 records dating back to the 1850s from the Bees, Ants and Wasps Recording Society, 23 bee and flower-visiting wasp species have gone extinct in the UK - or 7.4% of species since 1900.

Extinctions are largely associated with intensive domestic agriculture and declining wildflowers during the world war periods, where the threat of cut off food supplies necessitated increased production, but local extinctions - where the insects exist elsewhere but have chosen to permanently vacate our isles - are recorded as far back as 1853, associated with strong imported fertilisers and interruption to crop rotation. Much has changed in manufacturing and carbon emissions since the 18th century; generally, the scale at which we do it. While the global scientific community has much more information now about how excessive consumption is daily rendering our planet inhospitable to beast and man, today’s besuited world leaders exercise little more concern or caution than the fat cats of the industrial revolution who directly profited from the fume-spewing factories.

