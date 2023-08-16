UK's Generation Alpha looks to America as 'Cool Britannia' fades into history – Scotsman comment
What do children and teenagers like? According to a poll of some 60,000 of them, it’s junk food, trainers and watching videos. The annual Coolest Brands report found the top five according to seven to 14-year-olds – aka Generation Alpha – were all American, from Netflix, in first place, to YouTube, McDonald’s, Nike and Oreo biscuits, in fifth.
There was bleak news for those still clinging to the 1990s’ idea of ‘Cool Britannia’. The highest-placed UK brand, Harry Potter, was in 32nd place, down from 11th last year, while the BBC saw the biggest fall of all, dropping from 43rd to 71st, just ahead of much-hyped energy drink Prime. For some members of the older generation, raised on the BBC’s Flower Pot Men, Jackanory and Blue Peter, the full extent of Aunty Beeb's decline in popularity among children may be a shock.
However, overall, this snapshot of the tastes of modern youth – perhaps best encapsulated by “Nike Chunky Dunkys”, trainers in the colours of Ben & Jerry's ice cream – is as expected. What it all means for Britain when Generation Alpha comes of age is anyone’s guess.
