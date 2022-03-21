Four children share a blanket to get warm at Lviv railway station in Ukraine as people wait for evacuation trains to Poland (Picture: Ukrinform/Shutterstock)

The Scottish Warm Scots Welcome scheme is accessible through the UK Government’s online portal, gives a distinct route to accommodation, support and care in Scotland.

The Scottish scheme differs from the UK Government’s in that it removes the need for applicants to be matched to a named individual before they are cleared to travel to the UK through the visa system.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government is working with local councils, the Scottish Refugee Council, the NHS, Disclosure Scotland, NGOs, faith groups and others to complete safeguarding checks, put in place wider health, education, practical and befriending support, and arrange longer-term accommodation.

People in Scotland willing to volunteer and provide homes for Ukrainians arriving through the sponsorship scheme are encouraged to sign up at the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine portal and select “the Scottish Government” from the drop-down box.

It is a source of pride to see so many people in Scotland willing to open their homes and welcome those fleeing war. It is absolutely clear to most that visas should be waived for those fleeing the appalling and illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. However, the Scottish Government scheme allows us to do as much as we are able to support those who wish to come here.

As Nicola Sturgeon said to Ukrainians arriving in Scotland, you will be treated with compassion, dignity and respect. I join the First Minister in extending the warm welcome to Scotland and invite Ukrainian refugees to stay and make it their own home as long as they need it.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.