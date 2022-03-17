Young Ukrainian refugees rest after arriving at the main railway station in Berlin on Monday (Picture: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)

Images reminiscent of Nazi propaganda, such as the infamous “breaking point” Ukip poster in 2016, were used to suggest we were facing some kind of invasion; the UK Government adopted a “hostile environment” immigration policy; while our current Home Secretary Priti Patel still seems to be pressing ahead with the policy of “pushback at sea” despite suggestions it could be dropped amid concern about the potential dangers.

The frankly xenophobic atmosphere ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum has lingered, even as the folly of our departure from the European Union has unfolded and many have come to realise the benefits of people blessed with a considerable degree of ‘get up and go’ as a consequence of their absence.

However, there is a very different side to the people of this country, a constituency that politicians would do well to recognise and one that is now making itself felt with a most practical demonstration of its values.

As of yesterday morning, more than 138,000 people in the UK had offered to take in a Ukrainian refugee – not just into their country but into their very homes.

In these difficult times, amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis, there is a vast army of warm-hearted, generous people willing to put themselves out to help others in the most desperate need.

It’s time to stop falling for populist propaganda, of the type thrown around by the likes of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and instead embrace the duty we all have, as human beings, to one another.

