Having unified Ukrainians in opposition to his aggression, the Russian president has also generated an unprecedented response from the international community which is pushing back hard against his bully-boy tactics.

Perhaps because he previously occupied parts of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine with lightning speed Putin thought it would be the same this time round.

He certainly didn’t reckon with the dogged resistance of the Ukrainians who have inflicted heavy losses on the invading Russian forces.

Unfortunately Putin has shown he is prepared to unleash the worst weapons, from indiscriminate cluster munitions against civilians to missile strikes against residential districts, just as they have done previously in Syria and Chechnya.

While Russian conscripts are fighting and dying in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy is now also paying a heavy price.

The freezing of Russian Central Bank foreign currency reserves and cutting off a number of Russian banks from the main international payment system, Swift, are causing Russia’s economy to tank.

A woman with two children walk towards the border with Slovakia near the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj following the Russian invasion (Picture: Peter Lazar/AFP via Getty Images)

The value of the rouble has plunged like a stone, there has been a run on the banks, and international investors are getting out of the Russian economy.

BP is dropping its 20 per cent stake in Russian state-owned firm Rosneft and the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund is ditching $3bn in Russian stocks. It is having a devastating impact.

While having taken a commendable position, thus far, on supporting Ukraine, the UK government has badly miscalculated with its lack of support for Ukrainian refugees.

Can you imagine anything less pleasant or appropriate to say to someone in life-threatening danger that help can be given only if that person agrees to pick fruit? Yet, this was the message from Home Secretary Priti Patel.

She never fails to appal and disgust with her attitude towards immigrants and asylum seekers. One might think the utter horror expressed by the British people about the UK government’s approach to migrants crossing the Channel would give UK government ministers pause for thought about how they approach the Ukrainian crisis and helping people whose homes have been destroyed.

But, no. The UK government has claimed it has relaxed the rules for family members of British nationals who are in Ukraine and wish to seek refuge in the UK.

The government’s guidance lists family members in a very limited way that would prevent many close family members from getting to the UK. For the rest, the same callous and disdainful attitude prevails.

The only Ukrainians who are welcome are those who can fill the UK’s labour vacancies caused by Brexit.

This is no help and offers no safe haven for Ukrainians under attack from Russian forces and no empathy at all from this UK government.

Other nations of the world, including the EU, have opened their doors to fleeing Ukrainians, waiving the need to apply for an asylum visa for three years post-arrival in Europe.

All 32 councils in Scotland have said they will take in refugees where needed. The Scottish government has called on the UK government to stand with the rest of the world and welcome Ukrainians. Every moment of UK government delay costs lives.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.