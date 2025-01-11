UK energy security will not always depend on gas, but it does at the moment
The UK has by far the smallest amount of gas storage of any major European country, with enough supply to last for 12 average days, compared to Germany, 89 days, France, 103 days, and the Netherlands, 123 days.
So with stocks falling to about half full, it’s understandable that energy firm Centrica, which owns British Gas, should describe this as a “concerningly low” level. Centrica boss Chris O'Shea said: "Energy storage is what keeps the lights on and homes warm when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow, so investing in our storage capacity makes perfect economic sense.”
For context, Centrica runs the UK’s biggest gas storage site and is currently seeking government help to fund a multi-billion-pound expansion. This may or may not be necessary, but what should be crystal clear to all is that there must be no interruption of supply.
Homegrown power, controlled in Britain
Downing Street denied suggestions the UK has been on the verge of an energy blackout, adding that it was “confident” there was sufficient gas to meet demand. And a spokesperson added: "Our mission to deliver clean power by 2030 will replace our dependency on unstable fossil fuel markets with clean, homegrown power, controlled in Britain, which is the best way to protect bill-payers and boost our energy independence."
Given wind and solar-generated electricity is substantially cheaper than that produced by gas, there should be significant scope to not just ‘protect’ bill-payers but to reduce their bills if the government’s target is met.
However, in order to achieve its aims, the UK must dramatically reduce the time it takes for renewable energy projects to get a connection to the National Grid and increase electricity storage capacity to avoid the ridiculous situation in which windfarms are paid vast sums in compensation to stop producing electricity. Such a waste of energy is a travesty.
There is no escaping the fact that gas is currently vital to the UK. However, as No 10 pointed out, the transition to net-zero should lead to true energy security and a situation in which we never again have to worry about the lights going out.
