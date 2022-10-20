Uganda president's son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba tweets threat to invade Kenya. Why can't people see the funny side? – Scotsman comment
Depending on your point of view, someone’s dad trying to ban them from Twitter for threatening to invade another country could be PC wokery gone mad – "you just can’t say anything these days” – or a sign that social media trolling has reached a terrifying new height.
For most people, however, it all becomes a bit alarming on learning that the someone is Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of Uganda’s land army at the time, and that the dad is none other than the country’s president, Yoweri Museveni. Kainerugaba has now huffily declared that “I am an adult and no-one will ban me from anything”, having earlier passed off his tweet about Kenya as a “joke”.
Unfortunately for him, it appears many people, including dad, did not see the funny side. Museveni has issued a public apology, held diplomatic meetings to mend fences with Kenya, and also sacked his son – who is 48, in case you were picturing a teenager – from his role as army chief.
Somewhat strangely, he also promoted him to major-general and kept him as an adviser. Furthermore, Kainerugaba is apparently seen as a likely replacement for his father as president.
We’re not quite sure what Twitter’s terms and conditions say about threats to start a war, but there may be some who feel this constitutes a breach. It certainly seems like bad manners at the very least.
But then, perhaps Kenya is grateful that a Twitter bot did not somehow instantly delete the tweet. Forewarned is forearmed – maybe not about an actual invasion but rather the character of someone hoping to one day fill dad’s shoes.
