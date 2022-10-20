Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (Picture: Peter Busomoke/AFP via Getty Images)

For most people, however, it all becomes a bit alarming on learning that the someone is Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of Uganda’s land army at the time, and that the dad is none other than the country’s president, Yoweri Museveni. Kainerugaba has now huffily declared that “I am an adult and no-one will ban me from anything”, having earlier passed off his tweet about Kenya as a “joke”.

Unfortunately for him, it appears many people, including dad, did not see the funny side. Museveni has issued a public apology, held diplomatic meetings to mend fences with Kenya, and also sacked his son – who is 48, in case you were picturing a teenager – from his role as army chief.

Somewhat strangely, he also promoted him to major-general and kept him as an adviser. Furthermore, Kainerugaba is apparently seen as a likely replacement for his father as president.

We’re not quite sure what Twitter’s terms and conditions say about threats to start a war, but there may be some who feel this constitutes a breach. It certainly seems like bad manners at the very least.