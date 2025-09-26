Tree of the Year 2025 winner: Why we need more people like Argyle Street Ash's eloquent champion

Glasgow’s Argyle Street Ash has been standing up to the devastating disease affecting the species
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 26th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Glasgow's ‘Argyle Street Ash’ was a wildcard entry in this year’s Tree of the Year competition after it was nominated by a member of the public, so to emerge as the winner may have been something of a surprise.

However, that particular member of the public was consultant arborist David Treanor, who obviously knows a lot more about trees than most of us. After working on the ash several times, he found himself impressed by its beauty but also its resilience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Argyle Street ash in Glasgow has been winning admirers for decadesplaceholder image
The Argyle Street ash in Glasgow has been winning admirers for decades | Douglas Crawford/Woodland Trust/PA Wire

Mentioned in a 1951 book by James Cowan, who called it “quite the most graceful ash I have seen”, the tree has been holding its own despite the arrival of the devastating ash dieback disease. Writing in The Scotsman before the competition, Treanor said: “In an era of mounting ecological strain, the symbolism of this lone ash is hard to ignore. It’s a survivor. And survival, especially under pressure, matters.”

We should be glad that an elegant, meaningful tree found an eloquent, knowledgeable champion. However, that “ecological strain” he wrote about is very real, and the natural world needs all the champions it can get.

Related topics:TreesWoodland TrustGlasgow
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice