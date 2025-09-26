Tree of the Year 2025 winner: Why we need more people like Argyle Street Ash's eloquent champion

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow's ‘Argyle Street Ash’ was a wildcard entry in this year’s Tree of the Year competition after it was nominated by a member of the public, so to emerge as the winner may have been something of a surprise.

However, that particular member of the public was consultant arborist David Treanor, who obviously knows a lot more about trees than most of us. After working on the ash several times, he found himself impressed by its beauty but also its resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Argyle Street ash in Glasgow has been winning admirers for decades | Douglas Crawford/Woodland Trust/PA Wire

Mentioned in a 1951 book by James Cowan, who called it “quite the most graceful ash I have seen”, the tree has been holding its own despite the arrival of the devastating ash dieback disease. Writing in The Scotsman before the competition, Treanor said: “In an era of mounting ecological strain, the symbolism of this lone ash is hard to ignore. It’s a survivor. And survival, especially under pressure, matters.”