In Slovakia, legal gender recognition – allowing trans people to update our identity documents to reflect who we truly are – may soon be banned. This will result in trans people there facing increased discrimination, harassment and abuse.

Think of all of the times you might have to show ID – like when renting a house or applying for a job. If you are a trans person, having to show something that doesn’t match how you live and present, or that uses your old name, might mean being unable to find somewhere to live or work. It can also seriously impact on your mental health and well-being to know that every time you need to prove who you are, you have to hand over something that actually tells someone who you are not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the US, while some states do continue to protect the rights of trans people, overall the picture is not a happy one. In Texas, the state department of agriculture told employees that they must go to work in clothes that “match their biological gender”. Not only does this present insurmountable difficulties for trans people, but it seriously restricts everyone’s choices. Surely we can all agree that the idea that there should be different rules about what men and women wear is one that we can firmly leave behind?

In Missouri, access to the healthcare that some trans people need to live happy and healthy lives came close to being effectively banned – a last-minute court ruling meaning that there is a chance that the ban won’t go ahead, although it still might. The attorney general in Missouri had also asked people living there to report trans people to the government if they were trying to access healthcare – the online form was only taken down when filled with lots of spam responses.

These stories cause real worry and concern for trans people and our families, friends and allies in Scotland, as we imagine what it might be like to be facing the same kinds of restrictions. And while things are undoubtedly not as bad here, it is important to not take anything for granted.

We have seen years of campaigning to prevent progress on trans people’s rights, and in February there were anti-trans protests outside the largest clinic in Scotland that provides healthcare to trans people. It certainly doesn’t feel unreasonable to speculate that some of those people who oppose things moving forward would indeed be happy to see our existing freedoms rolled backwards too.

So what can we do? Well, we can listen to trans people in these places about what they need, and try to help wherever we can. And closer to home? Small actions can make a big difference, whether that is by asking if our workplace has policies that mean that everyone is accepted and supported at work, by writing to our MSP to let them know that we welcome our trans neighbours and colleagues, or by simply having conversations with those around us and letting people know that we want everyone to be able to live true to themselves.

Texas agriculture department commissioner Sid Miller sent out a memo saying staff must dress 'in a manner consistent with their biological gender' (Picture: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)