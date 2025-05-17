Tourists vote with their wallets that Edinburgh is best city in Western Europe

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to research by Post Office Travel Money, Edinburgh has the most expensive major city break in Western Europe. Visitors could spend more than £600 on a ‘basket of goods’ including two nights’ hotel accommodation in June, a 48-hour public transport pass, entry to the “top tourist heritage attraction” and a cup of coffee. What’s more, the prices are even higher during the festival and other busy times.

One way of looking at this is to worry that tourists might tire of paying so much and choose cheaper places like Lisbon, whose basket of goods costs only £292. The high cost of accommodation in the city has also led to fears that some potential festival performers will not be able to come.

The moon sets behind Edinburgh Castle (Picture: Jane Barlow) | PA

However, amid such genuine concerns, we should also stop to think for a moment. What this means is that the demand for city breaks in Edinburgh is really high.