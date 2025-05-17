Tourists vote with their wallets that Edinburgh is best city in Western Europe
According to research by Post Office Travel Money, Edinburgh has the most expensive major city break in Western Europe. Visitors could spend more than £600 on a ‘basket of goods’ including two nights’ hotel accommodation in June, a 48-hour public transport pass, entry to the “top tourist heritage attraction” and a cup of coffee. What’s more, the prices are even higher during the festival and other busy times.
One way of looking at this is to worry that tourists might tire of paying so much and choose cheaper places like Lisbon, whose basket of goods costs only £292. The high cost of accommodation in the city has also led to fears that some potential festival performers will not be able to come.
However, amid such genuine concerns, we should also stop to think for a moment. What this means is that the demand for city breaks in Edinburgh is really high.
Based on the laws of economics, tourists appear to be telling us that Scotland’s capital is the best place to visit in the whole of Western Europe! And that’s some claim to fame.
