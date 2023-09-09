All Sections
Three days in which Scotland could find itself in sporting dreamland – Scotsman comment

Victories for Scotland over South Africa in the rugby world cup and England in a football friendly are not unrealistic prospects
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment
Scotland stand-off Finn Russell could help orchestrate a famous win over South Africa in the rugby world cup (Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Scotland stand-off Finn Russell could help orchestrate a famous win over South Africa in the rugby world cup (Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Scotland stand-off Finn Russell could help orchestrate a famous win over South Africa in the rugby world cup (Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It’s not all that often we get to say this, but it really is a wonderful time to be a Scottish sports fan.

Tomorrow, our national rugby team will go toe to toe with reigning champions South Africa in the World Cup in France. Then on Tuesday, the men’s football team will take on England in the latest instalment of the oldest international fixture in the world.

Quite often, the run-up to such contests would be rather downbeat. However, both teams have a real chance of victory. South Africa are good – so good that they recently beat New Zealand 35-7 – but so are Scotland. They might be underdogs, but they have been rightly hailed as Scotland’s best ever national team and no one is dismissing their chances of an upset.

And our footballers will go into the game against England with their confidence sky-high after victories over the mighty Spain and Erling Haaland’s Norway in the current Euro qualifier campaign. The next few days could see Scotland in sporting dreamland. Let’s just hope we’ve not just jinxed it.

