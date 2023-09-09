Victories for Scotland over South Africa in the rugby world cup and England in a football friendly are not unrealistic prospects

Scotland stand-off Finn Russell could help orchestrate a famous win over South Africa in the rugby world cup (Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It’s not all that often we get to say this, but it really is a wonderful time to be a Scottish sports fan.

Tomorrow, our national rugby team will go toe to toe with reigning champions South Africa in the World Cup in France. Then on Tuesday, the men’s football team will take on England in the latest instalment of the oldest international fixture in the world.

Quite often, the run-up to such contests would be rather downbeat. However, both teams have a real chance of victory. South Africa are good – so good that they recently beat New Zealand 35-7 – but so are Scotland. They might be underdogs, but they have been rightly hailed as Scotland’s best ever national team and no one is dismissing their chances of an upset.