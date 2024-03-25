Morton Fraser MacRoberts is proud to support (and co-sponsor) the In Drinks Catalyst start-up competition, a subset of the In Drinks event, which offers ten short listed start-up companies in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks sector the chance to pitch for a winning prize encompassing a package of mentoring support, which includes advice on fundraising, legal matters and PR/marketing. This help is invaluable for companies at this early stage in their life cycle, especially in such a crowded and competitive marketplace.

The short-listed companies showcased some really innovative products and impressive entrepreneurs whose varied drinks included everything from vitamin enhanced water to Edinburgh cider and whisky liqueur.

The winners of the In Drinks Catalyst competition were announced at the show, where 1,400 visitors joined 100+ drinks brands and 80 exhibitors. This marks the show's second iteration, now established as an annual event and the largest independent show for the drinks sector in the north of the UK.

​Co-Founders Joe Harris and Paige Gibbons celebrate LONKERO being named winner in the alcoholic In Drinks Catalyst competition

The standard of entries across the ten short-listed companies in the competition was incredibly high, and this made it a difficult decision for the judges.

Impact Coffee, a functional cold brew coffee in a can, won the non-alcoholic drinks category after wowing the judges with its pitch and plan for business growth.

LONKERO won the alcoholic drinks category for delivering a unique proposition to the market with great potential for growth. Their gin and grapefruit mixer which is inspired by the national Finnish long drink is the first of its kind in the UK.

The Johnston Carmichael report emphasises that small businesses will be key to underpinning the growth of the sector in Scotland as they will become the large companies of tomorrow and so these types of catalyst (business accelerator) events are invaluable in terms of providing wider sector support to earlier stage businesses.

Impact Coffee's triumphed in the non-alcoholic drinks category

The benefits of these mentoring programmes often stem from the introductions that firms like Morton Fraser MacRoberts can make – connecting businesses to the fir m’s extensive network of funders, banks, accountants, NXDs, potential customers and suppliers. All ten finalists will have benefitted from the exposure and brand awareness provided by their participation in the competition, and their attendance at In Drinks will set their business up for future success.

The In Drinks Catalyst winner (alcoholic drinks category) in 2023 was Panther M*lk, a Glasgow-based start-up which has become a real success story. Panther M*lk is the world's first oat milk based RTD cocktail, which recently secured its first major retail listing, with bottles now stocked in 40 of Asda's supermarkets across Scotland.

It’s clear that In Drinks is a great platform for showcasing Scotland’s innovative and emerging drinks sector businesses. With the right backing, these start-ups can ferment into tomorrow’s success stories. In Drinks offers a golden chance for emerging ventures to shine. Long may that continue.