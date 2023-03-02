This month's ITAKOM Conference is helping to make sure no mind is left behind - Alan Thornburrow

The concept is simple: no mind left behind no matter how different. The reality of getting that message across to society, business and education, is somewhat more complicated. Step forward Salvesen Mindroom Centre, champion of neurodiversity and inclusion.

The Edinburgh-based charity is rapidly changing attitudes and cultivating a new culture, embracing all facets of neurodiversity which affects 15 to 20 per cent of the planet’s population.

And one of its most important platforms is a global conference, staged at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre this month, which will bring together more than 50 speakers from around the world to advance global insights into neurodiversity.

The ITAKOM Conference aims to foster a better understanding of neurodevelopmental conditions and the vision is to create a society where all kinds of minds are welcomed and celebrated for the contributions that they bring to our places of education, workplaces, communities and society overall.

Alan Thornburrow, Chief Executive, Salvesen Mindroom Centre

‘It Takes All Kinds of Minds’ will profile the work of experts on neurodiversity in the workplace, neuroscientists, clinicians and comedians, among them Edinburgh’s satirical impressionist Rory Bremner, a neurodiversity advocate after being diagnosed with ADHD.

Academics will examine current challenges and the need for greater inclusivity. Community sessions will help delegates develop a deeper understanding of neurodiversity through a range of voices from every facet of life. And HR professionals, practitioners, academics, the care sector and families will all provide insights into how better to understand and celebrate people’s differences, providing effective support where needed.

Like many charities, Covid has been a huge challenge for us but, since we began delivering online services, we’ve had enquiries from all 32 local authority areas across Scotland, so the message is spreading.

Now the ITAKOM conference, jointly hosted with Salvesen Mindroom Research Centre, will give us further opportunity to continue making real changes for the better in people’s lives and to accelerate progress.

I’m particularly keen that the conference is open to a wide range of delegates, especially those who are unable to afford a ticket for the event – a section of society with which he empathises. As a boy who left school with only two Standard grades yet rose to become an investment manager and went on to work closely with HM King Charles through The Prince of Wales’ Responsible Business Network, I know more than most the value of grasping every opportunity.

To that end, a special bursary scheme making the event accessible to all those who wish to attend, regardless of financial constraints, is running. Up to 65 places, either fully or partially funded, are available. Delegates can attend a range of sessions including:

The Panel Event – An expert panel discussion on neurodiversity in health and social care, chaired by Dr Andy Stanfield, Director of Clinical Research, University of Edinburgh’s Patrick Wild Centre.

Neurodiversity and the Law – Supported and delivered by leading Scottish commercial law firm Burness Paull, this workshop will use case studies to explore ways to support neurodivergent people at work.

The Masks We Wear – Award-winning author, late-diagnosed autistic woman and international, multi-million best-selling author of Geek Girl, Holly Smale’s work has been translated into 30 languages and won multiple awards.

ADHD & Me – Rory Bremner on how ADHD has shaped his life and work.

For more information on ITAKOM go to https://itakom.org