What a year that was. Twelve months ago we were just emerging from Covid restrictions and looking forward to better times ahead. Then came the war in Ukraine, a cost-of-living crisis, soaring energy bills and a couple of Prime Ministers.

The W Hotel at the St James Quarter, which saw an addition to Edinburgh's skyline, is set to open in 2023 (Picture: Ian Georgeson)

This was the year heating or eating became an actual choice for some people and food banks for pets were a thing. There is no end in sight to the big economic challenges facing this country so it’s easy to be pessimistic about the next year ahead. However it is Hogmanay, the day of the year we look ahead with hope and optimism to the 12 months ahead so let’s search for light in the gloom.

If you live in Edinburgh, the good news is that the capital’s never-ending tramworks are about to come to an end with the £207m extension to Leith and Newhaven due to open in the spring. Whatever you think of the trams, the end of roadworks and diversions after years of disruption will be welcomed by everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also have the opening of the W Hotel in the St James Quarter. For the past two years, it’s appearance on the Edinburgh skyline has divided opinion but late next year we will get to see inside and, probably, discover it’s just another Edinburgh hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less intrusive but just as hip is the Hoxton Hotel which opens in Haymarket next year. Part of a worldwide boutique chain stretching from LA to Rome, expect stylish rooms, great food and lots of young people sitting in the lobby on laptops sipping cortados. For something stronger, Edinburgh’s fast-changing waterfront is the place to be. Port of Leith will host Scotland’s first vertical distillery with the nine floors offering a state-of-the-art visitor experience along with stunning views from the Forth to Edinburgh Castle.

Hopefully that might spark the resurgence of the adjoining Ocean Terminal which seems to be in terminal decline but could be an amazing indoor market with space for dozens of food-and-drink outlets and businesses, on the scale of those you see in other major European cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best people to organise that would be the team behind Leith’s popular street food venue, the Pitt Market. It moves to new premises in Granton this spring, with space for 21 food traders alongside an events venue that can accommodate more than 700 people. In the city centre, popular restaurant group Duck and Waffle are due to open their first establishment outside London next year. Their signature dish, crispy duck leg with fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup, is just the kind of thing you need on waking up with a hangover tomorrow.

And work might also begin next year on a £55 million plan to restore Edinburgh's Old Royal High School and turn it into a world-class music school and events venue. Earlier this month, councillors approved changes to the plans so it finally looks like the long-awaited revival of this iconic building is now underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad