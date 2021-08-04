This cringy man who helps a woman know her own needs rings true - Laura Waddell

Needing a break from her studies in Paris, Frances arrives in Paul’s life through BénéBio, a scheme pairing eager landwork volunteers with hosts who provide bed and board. It’s a cheap way for young people to see the country, and Frances has her sights on the mountain towns of southern France, planning to visit historic architecture in free time off the farm. It doesn’t take long for physical tension between the student and her host to become apparent; something his friends quickly observe, as though they’ve seen it all before. Soon, as everyone around seemed to expect, the pair become entangled in a sexual relationship.