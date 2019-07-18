Theresa May finally stands up to Donald Trump (without saying his name) – leader comment

Prime Minister’s last big speech was a defence of the values and importance of liberal democracy, which are under attack all over the world from the likes of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

It often feels like leading politicians only display the kind of wisdom we’d all like them to have when they have retired from the heat of political battle or are on their way out. Suddenly, the trite soundbites are gone and somehow they are able to talk with heartfelt honesty, intelligence and obvious compassion, making reasoned arguments in support of their opinions.

If only politicians had the confidence to speak their mind in this way at the height of their career. Too many seem to fall prey to the advice of marketing gurus, spin doctors and ‘communications experts’. It might sound good, but tends to make the public feel as if they are being deceived.

This is one reason why populists have a certain appeal. They may make ‘gaffes’ – some minor, others utterly despicable – but get away with it because they are seen as ‘straight-talkers’ by some voters, particularly those sick of insider politicians who they see as being “in it for themselves”.

Yesterday, in Theresa May’s last big speech as Prime Minister, she demonstrated the kind of clear-thinking that could well have saved her from being derided as the “Maybot”. She admitted that “not everyone is reaping the benefits” of globalisation, that the financial crisis had caused “years of hardship” and that populists had tried to capitalise on that by embracing “the politics of division, identifying the enemies to blame for our problems and offering apparently easy answers”.

May defended the beleaguered values of liberal democracy – under attack across the world from the likes of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump among others – and urged people to see the value in pragmatism, compromise and respect for political opponents, warning a descent into “rancour and tribal bitterness” was a threat to democracy.

Given such words at Chatham House, it was disappointing to see May and Jeremy Corbyn bickering in the Commons over whose party had the biggest problem with bigotry and prejudice – anti-semitism in Labour and Islamophobia in the Conservatives. Both should show humility and considerable shame that they have allowed such hideous prejudices to fester within their parties. It is no defence to point to the other’s failings.

What the UK now needs is a straight-talking ‘liberal populist’ if such a person exists. What it is about to get is Boris Johnson. We live in, what is probably faint, hope.