There's only one way to stop these traditional Scottish crafts from dying out

The news that Scotland now has only one full-time shinty stick maker is the latest in a long line of reports about the gradual decline of traditional crafts. lan MacPherson, once a top player, said: "We're doing our best to preserve the craft... It's a very difficult business – other companies have discontinued in the last few weeks, so we are one of the last places doing this.”

According to the Heritage Crafts Association, the making of camans in this country is now an endangered craft, along with sgian dubh making, kilt making, Shetland lace knitting and Orkney chair making. Sporran making and Highlands and Islands thatching are among those in an even worse situation, being classed as ‘critically’ endangered.

Alan MacPherson of Tanera Camans, Scotland's only full-time maker of sticks to play shinty (Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith) | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

The only way they will survive is if we the public realise the added value to be had in supporting these small-scale, hard-pressed makers. And we should because crafts such as these are no ordinary businesses.