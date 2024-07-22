A different work ethic isn’t necessarily the ‘wrong’ one, suggests ​Simon Allison

Gen-Zees are the new breed of worker. Born between 1996 and 2010, they think differently to other employees. They have grown up in the shadow of climate doom, fears of economic collapse and pandemic lockdowns. By the end of this year, it is expected Gen-Zees will form 27 per cent of our workforce, with that percentage growing steadily over the next decade.

Some 22 per cent of Gen-Zees “job hop” every year – the most agile generation the workforce has ever seen. Don’t expect your Gen Z to work for you forever.

Weak management of these types of workers is expensive for businesses. So if you want to cultivate and retain your Gen-Zees, it’s important for managers to encourage and motivate them to utilise their unique skillset and viewpoints.

Simon Allison is a Partner, Blackadders

Focus on output, not behaviour. Gen-Zees are tied to their mobiles, and spend over seven hours a day, scrolling through content. Rather than dismissing them as unproductive, managers should evaluate them on meaningful metrics. Gen-Zees grew up in a world where technology was already fully integrated into their daily lives. They know how to gather and analyse information to make informed decisions. Set them targets, and give truthful feedback if they fail to meet expectations.

Regularly review. Annual appraisals are not effective with Gen-Zees. They expect to hear from managers on a regular, if not daily, basis. Having grown up with technology that provides instant information, they value feedback on the spot, at frequent intervals. Try to schedule a short daily check-in, to give them a regular and reliable point of contact.

Form a team, as opposed to an army. Gen-Zees are not accustomed to the workplace chain of command or company hierarchy. Adopt a managerial style emphasising collaboration and equal participation. Encourage Gen-Zees to play a role in the team, so they are more likely to be fulfilled in the workplace.

Encourage flexibility. Statistics suggest Gen-Zees value flexible working patterns and the concept of work-life balance over salary. Gen-Zees aren’t lazy, they just don’t want to “live to work”. Employers who offer options, such as hybrid working alongside a physical office, flexible hours, days, locations and even roles, will empower Gen-Zees to achieve a better balance.

Rethink diversity and inclusion. Gen Z is the most diverse generation in history. Think bigger than age, religion, gender and race. Inclusivity to Gen Z means employers respect individuality, value everyone’s voice and create a sense of belonging for all. Nine out of ten Gen-Zees say purpose is key to job satisfaction. Don’t just offer them a job; offer them an opportunity.

Harness your inner Harvey Specter. Empower and trust Gen Z workers with autonomy in their roles and the freedom to get things done. Gen-Zees value being permitted to contribute meaningfully to the organisation’s success. If they are placed with a manager they trust, their loyalty should never be doubted. As Harvey Specter said in Suits: “Loyalty is a two-way street. If I’m asking for it from you, you’re getting it from me.”

Some commentators say Gen-Zees have a short attention span and are addicted to technology. I disagree. In my experience, they are hypercognitive, entrepreneurial and authentic. To inspire Gen-Zees, managers should re-think the way they deal with them and recognise a different work ethic isn’t necessarily the wrong work ethic.

In conclusion, as a manager, try not to be “sus” (abbreviation for suspect) or worse still, become an “NPC” (non-playable character). Instead, you should “slay” (do something particularly well) and aim to be the GOAT (greatest of all time).