There’s one thing we can all do to make someone else feel better – Hayley Matthews

I’m living proof that a hug can work wonders when you are feeling tired, drained and living on the edge, writes Hayley Matthews.

I’m sure that this week, you’ve heard enough about Brexit. Enough about what might happen, what we might not happen, what people think should happen and everything else in-between.

So that’s why I am absolutely not going to write about Brexit, instead I’m going to write about something that, allbeit a very small event, had a huge impact and it’s something that we should all be doing more often. I’m talking about a hug. A simple arms-stretched-wide, open kind of hug that melts your sadness away.

It’s kindness, isn’t it? It’s also a huge demonstration that the person giving the hug is nurturing, caring and aware of people’s needs.

READ MORE: Hugs from a close friend work wonders for chimpanzees as well as humans, study finds

READ MORE: Niall Kelly: Kids in care homes need a hug now and then – but it’s a touchy subject

I’ve always loved a hug but who wants to go round hugging a 29-year-old woman who hasn’t had a wash for three days? Well, during the week I was telling a lovely woman I know how tired, exhausted, mentally drained and living on the edge I was, when all of a sudden she put her arms wide out and gave me a huge hug. You’ve got no idea how much I just needed that hug.

People don’t do it often enough. I’m not sure if it’s because people are scared to show affection or their emotions but how lovely for somebody to offer comfort in a time of need.

I’m sure if I dug deep into the research I’d find a hug has physical benefits because it releases a certain chemicals for the recipient and the giver.

But technicalities aside, let me tell you that I’m walking proof that a hug is just what the doctor ordered. So thank you, you know who you are my lovely mum friend.