Speeding up our transition to clean energy is crucial

With the general election campaign in full swing, there is a golden opportunity for Scotland and the whole of the UK to become a clean energy superpower, secure and create new jobs, develop infrastructure and grow the economy.

Whatever the outcome of the contest, Labour’s plan to set up a state-owned company, GB Energy, to boost renewables with £8.3 billion of investment, create 650,000 new high-quality jobs and slash fuel poverty has pushed this issue to the forefront of the race to Number 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy policy, once a niche topic, is now a top concern for the public and politicians alike.

The global energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made the need for energy independence and affordable clean energy even more pressing.

Speeding up our transition to clean energy is crucial.

Since 2010, the UK has seen £198 billion invested in low-carbon energy. But to meet our decarbonisation goals by 2050, we need to ramp up efforts.

The investment needed is substantial, and the challenge ahead may seem daunting, but the potential rewards are immense. Our ability to embrace the new Green Industrial Revolution hinges on our willingness to invest in it.

It's vital that leaders from all parties see the potential for sustainable economic growth, improved productivity, and job creation.

This is an economic opportunity, not just to be seen as a cost.

With our natural resources, advanced engineering, top-notch research institutions, and skilled workforce, we're poised to lead the way in clean energy.

These should be key ingredients in a recipe for a green future, thriving communities, accelerated progress towards net zero, and improved energy security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the UK may lack the same financial resources, it has the natural resources, skills and close proximity to export markets.

The UK is the second largest offshore wind market in the world and represents more than 40 per cent of European offshore wind capacity.

It boasts tens of thousands of skilled workers in the oil and gas sector with transferable expertise who can and are transitioning to new energies with skills overlap across wind, CCUS and hydrogen.

It can lead in technology and innovation for achieving net zero, capitalising on its unique strengths to deliver quicker economic returns and increase the pace of progress in reducing emissions.

At the Net Zero Technology Centre, we know that research and applied innovation need to be at the heart of the energy revolution and our prosperity.

Since our establishment in 2017 as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal (ACRD), we've leveraged ACRD funding and unlocked tens of millions of pounds from the private sector co-investing £400 million to progress and deliver technology development and demonstration projects.

This collaboration with industry has enabled us to execute over 230 technology development projects, including 146 technology trials, in partnership with industry and academia.

But there’s far more work to be done if the UK is to remain at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Energy Agency predicts that by 2050, 35 per cent of necessary greenhouse gas reductions will depend on new technologies.

This presents a £15 trillion economic opportunity globally. The UK stands to gain £158 billion, with Scotland adding £16 billion.

These figures could soar if the UK exports its homegrown innovations.

Many advanced technologies initially developed for oil and gas operations will be crucial in reducing costs for carbon capture and storage, floating wind substructures and hydrogen solutions.

During the earlier stages of North Sea development, investing in domestic research and innovation played a significant role in building a world-class supply chain for the oil and gas industry.

With increased investment, similar success could be achieved in transitioning to net zero.

The UK has many opportunities, from producing and exporting green hydrogen domestically to utilising technologies like floating offshore wind, carbon capture, e-methanol, and alternative fuels.

Additionally, there is potential in using carbon storage in former oil and gas wells and tapping into geothermal-produced green heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know that public investment in research and innovation is an effective way to attract additional private capital that will drive progress and help the economy thrive.

A flourishing supply chain, supported by a skilled engineering workforce, further enhances our capabilities.

Specialist hubs like ours have a crucial role to play in driving growth and supporting successful energy transition.

Focusing more on solutions that are almost ready for use in the market would help the UK move closer and quicker towards achieving net zero emissions, while also boosting the economy back on track.

As the election unfolds, the need for a clean energy future is more apparent than ever.

The decisions made during this election will shape our energy transition and our path towards sustainability and economic growth.

Climate change demands urgent action, but the solutions are within reach.