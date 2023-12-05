The Whisky Exchange picks a surprising drink as part of its 2024 trend predictions

Is brandy the next big thing?

If you’re anything like me, you only start to hunt for the years old bottle of brandy at the end of November, when soaking fruit for the Christmas cake and pudding. Or, failing that, it makes its reappearance on Christmas day when the aforementioned pud is due to be set alight. Despite it being a drink associated with helping digestion - and was often served as a digestif - it’s fallen out of fashion and now only really appears around Christmas time. Unlike sherry, port and sweet wines (which are all making a comeback as whisky cask finishes and in cocktails, if nothing else), brandy seems to have been left on the shelf, despite past perceived health benefits (such as helping cold symptoms and even heart health). But that may all be about to change, as the distilled spirit is listed as one of The Whisky Exchange’s drinks trends for 2024. The team at the online ecommerce site said that blends like Seven Tails brandy, a harmonious fusion of Cognac, Armagnac, and 'French brandy,' are set to capture the attention of enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike, while the classics like Cognac and Armagnac are back in the limelight. They also pointed out that ticket sales for The Whisky Exchange’s Cognac Show were up by 20% on the previous year, and three times as many Dream Pour tokens sold, indicating a significant increased interest in the category.

With this in mind, French style brandy, Bardinet, has come up with a range of brandy dessert style cocktails, ideal for sipping on during the festive period. Bardinet’s award-winning mixologist Adrian Gomes has used the new expression to create three cocktails based on tarte tatin, crêpes suzette and mousse au chocolat recipes. This brandy, which is made from selected grapes and aged in oak barrels, has notes of fruit and vanilla and is an ideal way into the drink for those that associate it with alcohol soaked puddings.

Of the drinks Adrian said: “As a French style brandy that is made for creativity and mixing, Bardinet Inspirations is perfect for adding some French flair to any celebrations. These three serves are really easy to make at home, they taste amazing and they can be recreated with just a few extra ingredients. Forget puddings on a plate, this is a great way to delight your guests with a surprising after-dinner treat that delivers on sweetness and flavour. We really hope that our campaign inspires drinkers to be bold with their drinks at home and explore how brilliant and versatile Bardinet is for experimenting with cocktails over Christmas.”

The Bardinet Crepe Suzette cocktail