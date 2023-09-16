The startup mindset is a lifeline for healthcare - Anna Dominiczak

It is not enough to simply plug technology into existing healthcare interventions, we must draw inspiration not only from what startups have achieved but from how they have gone about achieving it. Startups are not just tech businesses; startups live by a methodology of learning and testing, a willingness to take risks, resilience in the face of failure, and an unwavering pursuit of growth.

Embracing startup mindset as a practice is not entirely dissimilar to my specialist area of precision medicine. Where one involves the practice of incorporating the pool of mechanistic tools in our arsenal, factoring in all discoveries of molecular medicine to improve diagnostics and treatments, the other requires the adoption of an entire working culture and mindset in order to innovate. Both involve a holistic approach.

There is no shortage of inspiring ideas in health and care tech, not least in a country with such a rich history of innovation. Breakthroughs in this industry are not rare, but the full potential of their applicability and impact is not always reached. The real challenge we face is in the execution and the adoption of these concepts at scale.

While healthcare innovation faces unique challenges, (the high stakes of patient care, data protection, the complexity of regulations, etc.) these challenges should not deter us from pursuing innovation. Progress has been made at a state and an industry level to address these challenges: NHS Innovation Hubs (previously known as Test Beds) offer real clinical settings for testing products. Dedicated groups assist in navigating these bureaucratic hurdles. Specialised funds have been established to support concept development in healthtech.

Dame Anna Dominiczak is the Chief Scientist (Health) for the Scottish Government, and Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Glasgow

These interventions seek to break down these barriers, but to bridge this gap in healthtech we must work together in a "triple helix partnership" between the NHS, academia, and industry to create a seamless pipeline from research and development to real-world implementation. This approach holds the potential to reduce waiting lists, improve patient outcomes, and boost economic growth.

Next week, I will join Mark Logan, the Chief Entrepreneur for the Scottish Government, to discuss how Scotland can embrace entrepreneurial and startup thinking to address our health and care challenges. This event is our opportunity to unite, share insights, and chart a new course for healthcare innovation. We will discuss how we can capitalise on the momentum of ideas, how to adopt innovation at scale, and we will discuss both the barriers to innovation and the infrastructure needed to break them down.

If we are to genuinely effect change we must involve the people who are directly involved in the delivery of healthcare, and not rely as heavily on the tech industry itself to intervene in health and care. I look forward to welcoming clinicians, healthcare professionals, and people from across the medical community, who all share the desire to lean into entrepreneurial thinking.