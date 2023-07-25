All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

The secrets to a long life are no secret. We just need to live by them – Scotsman comment

Eight life-preserving habits, identified by scientists, will surprise no one
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 25th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

New research identifying eight habits that can help you live longer may sound like it has been published by the University of the Bleedin’ Obvious. But then, the best advice is often the simplest, and sometimes we just need to hear it to make a necessary change. The eight habits were: being physically active, not smoking, managing stress, having a good diet, not regularly binge drinking, getting a good night’s sleep, having positive social relationships, and staying free from opioid addiction.

We can all agree that these findings are not exactly groundbreaking. However, the size of the study, which used data from nearly 720,000 people enrolled in the US Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program, should help underline the simple fact that our lifestyle is extremely important to our health. And the prospect of an extra 24 years of life for men and 21 for women might also act as a motivating factor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Things we do every day can have a profound effect, whether for good or ill. Realising this – and that we have the power to transform our lives for the better – is half the battle.

Related topics:Scotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.