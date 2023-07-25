New research identifying eight habits that can help you live longer may sound like it has been published by the University of the Bleedin’ Obvious. But then, the best advice is often the simplest, and sometimes we just need to hear it to make a necessary change. The eight habits were: being physically active, not smoking, managing stress, having a good diet, not regularly binge drinking, getting a good night’s sleep, having positive social relationships, and staying free from opioid addiction.

We can all agree that these findings are not exactly groundbreaking. However, the size of the study, which used data from nearly 720,000 people enrolled in the US Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program, should help underline the simple fact that our lifestyle is extremely important to our health. And the prospect of an extra 24 years of life for men and 21 for women might also act as a motivating factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad