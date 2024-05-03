Presumably they were also cross about the kitchen, but their complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation suggests they were keen to discredit information published in the public interest. There was a hitch in the article, as Aberdeenshire Council’s systems failed to update properly so they didn’t initially tell us the required food safety improvements had been made (an error for which the council apologised).

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

However, we’re delighted to say Ipso has now dismissed the complaint. Sorry Donald, it wasn't “fake news”. Too many rich and powerful people think they can bully or bore the media into submission by drowning us in paperwork. But whether it concerns the fate of democracy or where to have a meal out, we will always steadfastly defend our right to tell it like it is and the independence of the free press.