I’m not especially fond of the end of summer. That time at the end of August when the nights are slowly getting longer and there’s a hint of yellow in some of the leaves.

While the long and (occasionally) sunny days are starting to wane, there are a few things to look forward to that mark the passing of the season, including the return of TV programmes.

Many use BBC’s Strictly as a marker for the start of the autumn, and a good run up to Christmas, but for me it’s the return of The Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake Off 2022 winner Syabira Yusoff with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4

I have always loved baking, since the days of licking the bowl and helping my mum in the kitchen making simple fairy cakes, to running a cafe and selling my own cakes in Glasgow and London.

It’s something I’ve always found to be soothing, enjoyable and creative – much like how I find the programme.

There’s nothing nicer for me than a Sunday spent in the kitchen with sweet smells of a cake or biscuits wafting from the oven, or surfaces lightly dusted with icing sugar (though more often than not there’s trays, pans and bowls everywhere, and no spoons left).

Lockdown really reignited my love of baking, and I spent most of the weekends making biscuits from my childhood as well as trying new recipes, meaning we had plenty to look forward to in the weeks that seemed to stretch on forever.

I can confidently say I am not a future Bake Off star, my decoration and presentation leave a lot to be desired, but there’s something lovely about watching complete strangers make show-stopping creations every week, while supporting each other, that’s endearing and endlessly enjoyable.