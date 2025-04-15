The 'quiet revival' of Christianity: Why more young people are going to church

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, churches across the land will be busier than usual as Christians gather to celebrate Easter, the most important event in their calendar. The cruel death of a religion’s founder might seem a strange topic for celebration, but it is the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and his victory over death, that is the reason why his followers come together to rejoice.

Whilst churches are always busier at Easter than at other times of the year, there has been a trend in congregational decline in Scotland, as with other parts in Western Europe, over many decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the Church of Scotland, like many traditional denominations being hit hardest by the decline in numbers, is wrestling with a programme of parish consolidation, coupled with the sale of redundant churches and manses. It is the inevitable consequence of shrinking attendances, falling income, and a shortage of applicants to the ministry.

Churchgoing among young people has risen sharply in recent years (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

Openness to the Gospel message

So is it only a matter of time before we see Christianity extinguished in our nation, notwithstanding the dramatic growth we may be seeing across the Southern hemisphere? The latest research would suggest that the answer to that question is no, with a much more encouraging picture of church attendance, and openness to the Gospel message, than might be expected.

Last week the Bible Society published its new report, The Quiet Revival, based on detailed research in England and Wales by the polling company YouGov. Far from finding churches in decline, this research shows encouraging, even dramatic, growth, led by the young. Where there was once apathy or even hostility to Christianity and the Bible, there is now increased openness.

The report found that church attendance in England and Wales is actually on the rise, representing a startling change to decades-long trends and presumptions. Most striking of all, the increase is most pronounced amongst young people, particularly young men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rise in churchgoing

In 2018, just 4 per cent of 18-24-year-olds said they attended church at least once a month. That figure has now increased to 16 per cent, with the number of young men attending increasing from 4 to 21 per cent, making the under-25s the second most likely age group to attend church regularly. Overall, regular churchgoing has increased from just 8 per cent of the population in 2018 to 12 per cent now.

It is not just in church attendance that we see a rise in interest in Christianity amongst young people. A striking 45 per cent of 18-24-year-olds agree that there is probably or definitely a God or some higher power, up from just 28 per cent in 2018. This is the highest percentage of any age group agreeing with that statement outwith the over-65s.

And these young churchgoers read the Bible more often that those who are older, and, whilst increasingly open to Bible apps and audio recordings, will still generally use a printed Bible at least weekly.

It is not just amongst those who are active churchgoers that there is an openness to spirituality. The research found that more than a third – 34 per cent - of under-25s who were not themselves churchgoers would attend if they were invited by a friend, again a higher percentage than in any age group other than the over-65s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A purpose in life

Although the Bible Society research was conducted in England and Wales, it reflects a picture many are finding in Scotland. Dr James Eglinton, senior lecturer in reformed theology at Edinburgh University, says that his experience of young people is that they are now more interested in spiritual questions. He is not at all surprised to meet Gen Z people at church who grew up anti- or irreligious but are now exploring Christianity, leading to a steady stream of baptism for adult converts.

The Church of Scotland monthly magazine, Life & Work, recently asked me to contribute to an article asking individuals in public life why they were a Christian. In my response, I said that the Christian message was the single most powerful and attractive idea in world history. It is the answer to the most basic question we have as people – why are we here? It is how we find a purpose in life.

I look at the world around us, with all its beauty and diversity, and cannot believe that this is simply the product of random chance. Behind it must lie a Creator and Sovereign Lord, and one who, gloriously, allows and encourages us to have a personal relationship with him.

Christianity is not just an intellectual belief system, it is a direct encounter with the single most significant individual in human history, Jesus Christ, who came to Earth to suffer for our sins, and who in sacrifice gives us the opportunity to gain eternal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A simple, attractive message

Other religions require their adherents to follow strict rules and rituals to achieve harmony with God. Christianity makes no such demands, only that we believe, and embrace Jesus as our Lord and Saviour. It is that simple and attractive message which draws people to Christianity, and it is fascinating to see research indicating a significant revival of interest in faith amongst young people in particular.

As The Quiet Revival finds, there has been a notable shift in the cultural attitudes towards Christianity in the public eye. The active hostility of the New Atheism in the 2000s is no longer the dominant cultural narrative, replaced instead with openness and intellectual curiosity, with high-profile figures across society, from sport to music and on social media, advocating for the value of Christianity and scripture, and feeling comfortable talking about their faith to wider audiences.

This Easter weekend is an opportunity to explore the Christian message, perhaps for the first time. Like large numbers of Gen Z youngsters, you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find.