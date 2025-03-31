The need for mediation skills is greater than ever

A little appreciation can go a long way in business, writes John Sturrock

Over the past several months I have worked with many different professional people across the health and social care sectors, government, sport, higher education and others. I have been struck by the commonality of some of the themes which have emerged. I wonder if these might resonate with readers?

Firstly, a recurring phrase is “Room not Zoom”. Many are increasingly turned off by, and perhaps turning off from, online meetings. I am told these meetings can contribute to an unhelpfully directive approach by those leading them, less opportunity for a proper exchange of views, loss of trust and poor working relationships.

There is no doubt online meetings have many merits. I have written before of the revelatory experiences I had while mediating using Zoom during the pandemic. Conducted well and with appropriate thought, online can save time, promote efficiency and achieve results. However, if it has become an unthinking default setting, an easy way to avoid the difficult conversations we sometimes need to have, and reduces the opportunity to build effective relationships, we may need a re-think. It is likely a careful mix of meeting modes is needed and a return to more regular in-person contact should be welcomed.

Secondly, I learn that many people find themselves in “back-to-back” meetings, with no time to prepare properly, debrief or just have breaks to take stock and refresh. Added to that is the oft-repeated remark that many meetings are a “waste of time”, lacking purpose, rehashing what has gone before, with inconclusive outcomes, lack of opportunity to engage properly, just going through the motions. One might observe that, if each meeting had a clear and agreed purpose, with time allocated to prepare in a structured way, their frequency and duration could, would and should be reduced, freeing up valuable time to act and deliver, rather than just talk and tick boxes.

A third theme is fear. In my 2019 Report into allegations of bullying and harassment in NHS Highland, one phrase was picked up by many readers: “Fear cannot be the driver.” However, I am hearing that, in many organisations, fear is very much the driver. People are reluctant to take risks, explore new ways of doing things or challenge the status quo, because they fear being called out, blamed for any perceived failure, criticised in front of peers, overlooked for promotion or squashed when suggesting something innovative.

There is something here about hierarchies, power and transactional approaches to decision-making, exacerbated in times of diminishing financial and other resources, often leading to poor outcomes. It doesn’t take much to enable, encourage and appreciate people with whom you work, offering an expression of gratitude for efforts made, and it can make all the difference. As we go into ever more uncertain financial and professional times, I suspect we need to work even harder on the people side.

Finally, a senior professional with experience of both the public and private sectors wrote recently: “I’ve been struck by how many people are describing difficult working relationships within their organisations and between partners. I know partnership working has been a perennial challenge, but it seems especially so in the current climate of resource pressures and big challenges… Maybe more of the workforce need mediation skills??”

The need for the skills we associate with effective mediation is probably as great now as it has been for many years. That also takes us to leadership. Person-centred, collaborative, relational leadership is key. Do you have that in your business?