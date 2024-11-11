The legal sector has reached a 'profound moment' that demands innovation - Rob Aberdein

​Rob Aberdein says the advent of accessible and affordable AI and ‘legaltech’ means the need to evolve has never been so pronounced

How do you sell cars when you can’t have customers visit your car showroom? That was the challenge that faced one of the UK’s leading motor groups – whom I spent time with last week – during the pandemic.

The business in question was forced by an event beyond their control to re-invent their entire customer proposition – with the outcome being a spectacularly better customer journey and a significant increase in revenue. That got me thinking as to whether the legal sector is perhaps facing up to a similar critical need to reinvent itself?

So what is the legal sector’s ‘profound event’

Rob Aberdein is Director, Simpson & Marwick (Picture: Kudrel Lukasz)

AI and clever ‘legaltech’ are now available, accessible and affordable to main street law firms. Disruption in the legal industry has moved from a hypothetical conversation to an urgent, tangible reality in a sector where tradition and stoicism are the hallmarks of many firms.

The need to evolve and change has never been so pronounced. Law firms that once relied solely on established methods must now explore innovative ways to serve clients, harness new technologies and adapt their business models in ways that were until recently seen by many as too progressive, or simply inaccessible or unaffordable.

Digital transformation is no longer confined to large tech companies or disruptive start-ups. Today, it’s fundamentally changing how lawyers deliver services. Larger law firms are already investing in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and client relationship management software to streamline operations, predict case outcomes, and even automate routine legal tasks – freeing up lawyers to focus on more strategic, value-driven work. Small and medium firms need to catch up, and quickly.

Yet, the adoption of technology does come with careful consideration. Questions around data security, client confidentiality, and ethical compliance remain at the forefront of many in the profession’s minds. A recent study by the Law Society of Scotland highlighted that while 76 per cent of firms recognise the importance of tech adoption, less than half have fully integrated often commonly available tools into their practice due to concerns – predominantly around risk.

The traditional client-lawyer dynamic is also evolving. Modern clients expect transparency, efficiency, and proactive engagement from their lawyer. Some firms have responded by adopting more client-centric models, which often resemble practices in other service industries. Offering fixed-fee services, accessible client portals, and real-time case updates are just a few examples of changes designed to meet these expectations.

However, implementing client-centric approaches goes beyond adding new services; it requires a cultural shift. Firms must develop a mindset that values client experience as much as legal expertise. This shift may seem challenging for firms rooted in tradition, but the firms that succeed in this transformation are likely to strengthen client loyalty and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

The Scottish legal profession stands at a crossroads – and I appreciate that I say that often in print – but the choices we make today will shape the future of our industry, determining whether we remain rooted in tradition or redefine what it means to practise law in a modern world.

For those willing to innovate thoughtfully and act boldly, the rewards will be significant.