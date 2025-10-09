The huge decision facing liberal Tories as party moves towards hard-right

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ninety years ago, the political historian George Dangerfield published “The Strange Death of Liberal England”. If nothing else, Dangerfield’s work surely demonstrates the danger of pronouncing any political idea or movement to be “dead”.

That said, even the most diehard liberals – amongst whose number I include myself – would be forced to concede that there were moments when the survival of liberalism has been touch and go. Watching the Conservative party conference this week, I found myself wondering if this might be the moment for someone to start drafting “The Strange Death of Tory England”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By all accounts, it was a dismal affair with fewer delegates and many fewer of the suits that follow these events around the country. Lobbyists leaving a party conference feels like a harbinger of doom in much the same way as ravens leaving the Tower of London.

READ MORE: How support for digital ID cards has plummeted since Keir Starmer announced his plan

Robert Jenrick congratulates Kemi Badenoch on beating him to become Conservative party leader in November last year, but many suspect he still has leadership ambitions (Picture: Dan Kitwood) | Getty Images

Badenoch out, Jenrick in?

I know no one who thinks that Kemi Badenoch will still be leader of the Conservatives by the time of the next election – few are confident that she will even lead them by the next party conference. What follows then must be the last chance for moderate, mainstream Conservatives to pull back their party from the right wing where Badenoch sought to cement it this week.

The election of James Cleverly or Tom Tugenhadt might signal a move back towards the centre ground but if the mantle falls to the likes of Robert Jenrick or Priti Patel then surely their fate is sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Conservatives vacate the centre ground, then what does the future hold for those in their party whose natural home is in the centre, albeit the centre right? Ahead of the conference, former Justice Secretary David Gauke, a centrist, was out there publishing articles declaring that all was still to play for.

Tories’ Reform-lite act

As a Liberal Democrat, I know how to whistle in the dark to keep my spirits up. The difference is that the problem facing Gauke’s party goes beyond electoral misfortune. Its roots lie in the political redesign to turn it into Reform-lite.

In Europe and across the developed world, populism is on the march, led by Donald Trump and his Maga movement but aped by others. One fundamental truth is so blindingly obvious that many of our political leaders – Keir Starmer included – struggle to see it. You don’t defeat the populists by copying their policies and tactics. You can only defeat them by taking on their arguments and beating them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why the next moves of Gauke et al matter. If their party remains part of the populist problem rather offering a solution, what do they do next? Do they jump ship or stay and go down with it? This is a moment where loyalty to your core political beliefs has got to trump loyalty to your party.

Dangerfield’s prediction of the death of liberalism was mercifully misplaced and there remains today an alternative to beat the populists. Now is the moment to sound the liberal charge and see off the populists.