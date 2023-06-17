The Gumball Rally 3000 roared through Edinburgh last weekend, but Stephen Jardine questions why the city council thinks this fleet of supercars should be admired.

I’m pretty sure if you look up ineptitude in the dictionary, it says ‘see City of Edinburgh Council’. How else can you explain the decision to lay down the red carpet for last weekend’s ridiculous Gumball Rally?

For two days, every village must have been missing an idiot as a bunch of blokes with too much hair product roared around the city centre in their supercars.

We are supposed to be living in a climate emergency and Edinburgh Council have just opened a new section of a tram network to get people out of cars and onto public transport, so why on earth did they give permission for an event that produced gridlock in the city centre and more emissions than Jeremy Clarkson on a driving tour of Australia in a tank?

Gumball 3000 Returns to Edinburgh on George Street for the Flag Drop of its 24th Annual Gumball 3000 Rally! (June 10 - 11 EDINBURGH – LONDON – AMSTERDAM – VERBIER – VENICE – BUDAPEST – PORTO MONTENEGRO

The answer from the City Chambers will be the usual mantra about it attracting people to Edinburgh. Well not last weekend it didn’t.

“I nearly called the police first thing,” a shop assistant on George Street told me last Saturday. “I was sure someone was going to get knocked down. Why are they here?”. Good question. She went on to tell me nearly every shopper had complained about the cacophony and many were heading home early to escape it.

As cars raced up and down George Street, the police were nowhere to be seen. While happy to slap speeding fines on local people doing 32 mph in a 30 mph zone, they seemed impervious to the meatheads doing twice that speed in the city centre. In this day and age this event should simply not exist.

Despite pretending to be about fundraising for the underprivileged, it’s real purpose is to allow nepo babies to flaunt wealth and punch an even bigger hole in the environment. The event’s website doesn’t even have a Green Policy or any attempt to explain offsetting the carbon impact. At least they are

flagrant and honest in their level of irresponsibility.

Edinburgh City Council don’t have that excuse. Instead they have an 80 page climate strategy on their website. Funnily enough it doesn’t mention the Gumball Rally.

If driving fast while pretending not to is how they want to live their lives, that’s up to them but Edinburgh City Council should have told the boys to take their toys somewhere else. Quite apart from the road safety concerns and the emissions impact on a warm weekend, the event sends out the

message that roaring around aggressively in big petrol cars is something to be admired. You can’t endorse that and at the same time tell everyone to stop driving and start using public transport.

Above all that, the city centre is a World Heritage Site, a special place protected and nurtured due to it’s fragility and special place in world history. As part of that, George Street will soon be converted to a pedestrianised space. Work will begin next year and see 240 parking bays removed and replaced by pavements, seating and cycle lanes. Plus a low emissions zone will be introduced next year.