The Glasgow widow who walked 5,000 miles for love

Tracey Howe, 61, averaged about 17 miles a day and raised over £53,000 for five charities
Meet The Scotsman Specialist Reporters
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 1st Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT

Forget The Proclaimers singing about walking 500 miles and “500 more” as a sign of enduring love. Tracey Howe, 61, has just completed a staggering 5,000 miles in memory of her late wife Angela.

On a journey around the entire British coastline, she averaged about 17 miles a day, took more than 11 million steps, and raised over £53,000 for five charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tracey Howe completes a 5,000-mile walk around the UK coastline in memory of her wife Angela, who died from cancer in 2023, at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow (Picture: Sandy Young)placeholder image
Tracey Howe completes a 5,000-mile walk around the UK coastline in memory of her wife Angela, who died from cancer in 2023, at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow (Picture: Sandy Young) | PA Media Assignments

She found it had a cathartic effect. "When I started, it was winter and it was very dark, the days were short, the weather was terrible. It really matched my mood at the time because I was really sort of overwhelmed with my grief,” she said. “... as I've gone round the coast, the seasons have changed. I have processed my grief, not entirely, but I've made a big start on that... My mood has lightened as the weather lightened through summer.”

Appropriately, among her many well-wishers as she arrived back in Glasgow were The Proclaimers. Congratulations to Tracey on the completion of an extraordinary and emotional achievement.

Related topics:Glasgow
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice