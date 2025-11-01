The Glasgow widow who walked 5,000 miles for love
Forget The Proclaimers singing about walking 500 miles and “500 more” as a sign of enduring love. Tracey Howe, 61, has just completed a staggering 5,000 miles in memory of her late wife Angela.
On a journey around the entire British coastline, she averaged about 17 miles a day, took more than 11 million steps, and raised over £53,000 for five charities.
She found it had a cathartic effect. "When I started, it was winter and it was very dark, the days were short, the weather was terrible. It really matched my mood at the time because I was really sort of overwhelmed with my grief,” she said. “... as I've gone round the coast, the seasons have changed. I have processed my grief, not entirely, but I've made a big start on that... My mood has lightened as the weather lightened through summer.”
Appropriately, among her many well-wishers as she arrived back in Glasgow were The Proclaimers. Congratulations to Tracey on the completion of an extraordinary and emotional achievement.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.