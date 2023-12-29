The letter R is in trouble. According to a new study, one of the last strongholds of the “strong R” in England – east Lancashire – could be about to fall. Traditionally, Lancastrians, like Scots, pronounce the letter R at the end of words, rather than turning it into an extension of the vowel sound. Researcher Dr Danielle Turton said this meant that Lancastrian speakers “usually differentiate between pairs of words such as 'stellar' and 'stella', whereas most of England would consider them to be the same”.

However, Dr Turton added that, while the accent survives in Blackburn, the R sound is weak among young people “which raises the question of whether future generations will even hear these weak Rs at all, and whether this distinction will eventually fade away”.

