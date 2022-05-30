The benefits of housebuilding are as clear as the case for more investment in sector - Victoria Blair

Victoria Blair, Senior Solicitor, Burness Paull

As the housebuilding sector works hard to get back on its feet after significant challenges stemming from the pandemic, it has never been more important to consider the social and economic benefits which the industry brings to Scotland.

Earlier this year, Homes for Scotland published a report, The Social & Economic Benefits of Home Building in Scotland, which highlights the sector’s important role as an employer.

There are many ‘direct’ jobs such as housebuilders themselves, who employ design, planning, finance, contract, engineering and project management professionals and a wide range of tradespersons. This is in addition to ‘indirect’ jobs through the supply chain, and ‘induced’ jobs, providing goods and services for house builders and their suppliers.

The report estimates that together these jobs total up to 79,200 jobs in Scotland, equating to 3.5 jobs for each house built and approximately three per cent of Scotland’s total employment.

Another key theme is the importance of creating varied and balanced communities and the value of affordable housing as part of mixed tenure developments in ensuring lower-income families are not negatively affected.

The report discusses the impact that houses with poor insulation, heating and overcrowding can have on health. Modern housing developments now include open space, leisure facilities and bicycle stores, and are located in areas where residents can easily access walks and cycle paths. This is an important factor in improving physical and mental health.

In 2018/2019, £21.5 million was invested into sport and leisure facilities and £6.9 million into public open space facilities from developer contributions paid via section 75 planning agreements.

The housebuilding sector also has a key role to play in tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions and is credited for a commitment to doing so. Housebuilders are increasingly ingraining zero emissions heating systems and enhanced energy-efficiency measures into new developments.

The re-use of brownfield land is key to both delivering new homes and environmental sustainability, useful in areas with a limited supply of land that can be developed. It is estimated that one-fifth of homes built in 2019 were built on brownfield sites.

Emerging policies will require housebuilders to encourage more sustainable communities and healthier lifestyles, supporting 20-minute neighbourhoods (day-to-day needs being met within a 20-minute walk or cycle) and reducing reliance on cars. Larger-scale developments will be encouraged to incorporate new public and green transport links, and local employment uses

The report also recognises the contribution made to the Scottish economy through the economic output the sector produces. In 2018, it is estimated £1.8 billion was generated by the construction of homes, equivalent to 1.8 per cent of Scotland’s output.

The acquisition of homes and sale of new builds produces an estimated £21 million in Land & Buildings Transaction Tax, paid on the purchase of land and buildings in Scotland. On a local level, it is estimated council tax generates nearly £2.6 billion for Scottish local authorities every year.

While it is evident the housebuilding sector makes a significant contribution and brings many social and economic benefits to Scotland, the report also says the sector is hindered by the under-supply of housing. If housing supply was increased to 25,000 houses being built per year, economic output would be £0.3 billion greater than in 2019, with £52 million extra investment in local infrastructure.

There would also be significant social benefit through a greater supply of well-designed, energy-efficient homes, improving health and access to education.

These benefits cannot be ignored and are particularly important as the country strives to overcome post-pandemic challenges and to meet Scotland’s net zero targets.

For housebuilders to achieve this higher supply, we need to see support from the planning process (at national, strategic and local levels) when new policies and requirements are being set.

All this evidence of the benefits housebuilding brings sets out the clear, demonstrable case for investment in the sector. The UK and Scottish governments must proceed to take advantage of these opportunities.