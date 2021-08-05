The atmosphere following the Salmond trial is truly chilling - Laura Waddell

Throughout the Salmond investigation, one of the oldest pieces of misogynistic misinformation - that women aren’t to be trusted - was chanted day in, day out, across social media. Hostile attitudes towards women trailed in the wake of the high profile news story. Amped up on the idea there was a political conspiracy against their guy, some relentless online posters were positively champing at the bit to get at the complainers.From the start, women’s organisations warned of the possible ‘chilling effect’ on women onlookers. I could find no statement from Scottish PEN, our local branch of the international freedom of expression organisation, about this, nor the often line-crossing hostility aimed at journalists such as Libby Brooks and Dani Garavelli who covered the case. The PEN International Women’s Manifesto pledges: “Protect women writers and journalists and combat impunity for violent acts and harassment committed against women writers and journalists in the world and online.” It’s not difficult to make the connection between that freedom of speech principle and the right of sexual assault complainants to speak up without fear and intimidation.