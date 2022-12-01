Nuair a thuirt BT air ais sa Mhàirt nach robh iad a’ dol air adhart le bhith leudachadh a-mach an t-seirbheis ùr digiteach fòn aca, a’ gabhail a-nall bhon an t-siostam air a bheil sinn eòlach an dràsta, bha e reusanta smaoineachadh gun robh iad dha-rìribh.

Tha an t-seirbheis ùr an urra gu tur ris a' bhann leathann

[English-language version below]

Ann am faclan shoilleir, ghlan – rud nach eil an dearbh chompanaidh sin ro ainmeil air a shon – dh’aidich iad nach “do thuig iad gu ceart an troimh-chèile a dh’adhbhraicheadh seo” dha cuid a dhaoine. Gu, sìmplidh bha mòran nach robh deiseil, no nach robh ann an suidheachadh, gluasad chun fòn aca a chur air bunait a bhios an urra gu tur ris a’ bh ann-leathann.

Ach, san eadar-ama, a rèir choltais, tha BT air a dhol air adhart leis co-dhiù.

Tha grunn ghearanan air nochdadh a-nis bho dhiofar pàirtean dhen dùthaich g’eil daoine gan cur air an t-seirbheis ùr a tha seo gun fhiosta dhaibh, agus gun a bhith idir mòthachail g’eil e an rud cho mòr an urra ris a’ bhann leathann.

A rèir choltais, nuair a tha daoine a cur fios air BT ag iarraidh cùmhnant ùr no ‘s dòcha aonta nas saora, tha iad gan cur air an t-seibheis ùr.

Tha BT ag radh g’eil e tòrr nas fheàrr, ‘s g’eil an t-àm ann an seann siostam, a tha air a bhith againn cho fada, fhàgail air dheireadh. Ach chan e sin idir a’ phuing.

Tha seo fiù ‘s a’ tachairt ann an coimhearsnachdan iomallach, mar na h-eileanan, far nach eil an teicneòlas leis a’ bhann-leathann ach traugh agus far a bheil mòran seann dhaoine a tha cho mòr an urra ris am fòn.

Seo na thuirt aon nach anns na h-eileanan mu dheidhinn BT: “Ma dh’fhònas thu an àirde a dh’iarraidh aonta nas fheàrr son am fòn, thig do ghearradh dheth agus, eadar a bheil e a’ còrdadh riut no nach eile, tha iad ga do ghluasad chun an t-seirbheis ùr, a tha stèidhichte air a’ bhann leathann.

“Chan fhaigh thu am fòn àbhaisteach air ais, eadar a bheil a’ bhann-leathann iad math no nach eil. ‘S e dragh mòr a tha seo dha daoine ann an sgìrean iomallach agus ag adhbhrachadh èiginn dha daoine.”

Ri linn na tha thuirt BT rona seo, chanadh thu gur e dìreach mearachd a bha seo.

Chan eil a dhìth ach soilleireachadh bhon chompanaidh, an rud a chur ceart agus leisgeul iarraidh.

Uill! Ann am freagairt oifigeal nuair a chaidh na draghan a chur man coinneimh, cha deach BT idir às àicheadh g’eil a leitheid a’ tachairt: “Air ais sa Mhàirt, ghabh sinn feairt air na thuirt cuid dhan luchd ceannachd againn agus cho-dhùn sinn prògram Digital Voice a stad airson greis bheag bhon bha e soilleir nach do thuig sinn gu ceart a’ bhuaidh a bhiodh aige air cuid a dhaoine.

“Obraichidh sinn le daoine son dèanamh cinnteach gu bheil a bhith gluasad chun an t-siostam cho furasta agus cho sìmplidh sa ghabhas.”

Tha BT a’ tuairmse nach eile ach aon sa cheud de daoine aig nach eil bann-leathann cothromach, ach faodadh thu bhith cinnteach as gu bheil a’ mhòr cuid dhen sin anns na sgìrean iomallach agus gur e seann dhaoine as motha air a bheil sinn a’ bruidhinn.

Theid gluasad air falbh bhon seann siostam uaireigin ann an àm ach nach bi fada, ach ma tha cabhaig air BT sin a dhèanamh bu chòir dhaibh dèanamh cinnteach gu bheil seirbheis bann-leathann coileanta anns gach ceàrnaidh dhen dùthaich, rud nach eil an dràsta, agus chan e a bhith ri dol a-mach mì-chothromach a tha fàgail seann dhaoine ann an èiginn agus ag adhbhrachadh dragh dhaibh.

English-language version:

When BT stated back in March that they were postponing the roll-out of their new digital service telephone system, which relies on broadband rather than the old analogue lines, it was reasonable to take them at their word.

In uncharacteristically candid fashion, they said they “underestimated the disruptive impact this upgrade would have on some of our customers”. Basically, too many people were not ready, or in a position, to move to reliance on broadband for their landline telephone.

But it appears that in the intervening period, BT have ploughed ahead regardless. A number of complaints have emerged from different parts of the UK that customers are being put on this new service, without being fully aware of the implications in terms of broadband reliance.

Individuals who have contacted BT looking for contract renewals and cheaper alternatives have found themselves being put on the digital service system. BT insist that it’s a significant upgrade as they strive to leave behind the old, analogue system, but that’s entirely beside the point.

This is even happening in remote communities like the islands where broadband provision is patchy and where there is a high proportion of elderly people who still rely on the landline as a means of communication to loved ones and the outside world.

Here’s what one islander, with personal experience, said: “If you phone up to negotiate a better deal on your landline, you will find that it will be cut off and, whether you like it or not, you are automatically migrated onto their new Digital Voice, broadband-based service.

"Your landline will be irretrievable, regardless of whether you have good broadband coverage or in which pocket of the UK in which you live. This is of great concern to people in rural areas and is already causing great distress.”

Given BT’s previous assurance, the immediate assumption might be that this was simply a case of crossed wires in too many cases and a simple error on the part of the company. So, all that would be required is to set the record straight and offer an apology. Well…

Here’s the formal response by BT to the concerns: “Back in March, we acted on some customer concerns and took the decision to pause the major rollout of our Digital Voice programme because it was clear that we’d under-estimated the impact this technology upgrade would have on certain customer groups. We will work with all customers to help make the move to Digital Voice as simple and easy as possible.”

BT estimates that only one per cent of telephone customers do not have sufficient broadband access, but you can bet your house on the fact that most of that one per cent will be in the most rural of communities and, more than likely, of an elderly disposition. In other words, those who already suffer from a sense of isolation.