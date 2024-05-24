Tha foghlam tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig air a bhith soirbheachail. (Dealbh: Bòrd na Gàidhlig)

Cha robh na figearan a chaidh fhoillseachadh Dimàirt mun Ghàidhlig anns a’ chunntas-shluaigh nan iongnadh dha duine sam bith againn a tha eòlach.

[English-language version below]

Bha gach cuid, math agus dona, nam measg agus iad dìreach a’ dearbhadh an t-suidheachaidh chaochlaidich anns a bheil a’ chànan an-diugh: sin, nas fhallaine nuair a thig e gu àireamhan air feadh na dùthcha, ach a’ fàs èiginneach anns na h-eileanan.

Tuigidh tu carson a leum an uimhir a dhaoine air an fhigear gu bheil an àireamh luchd-labhairt air èirigh 10,000 taobh a-staigh deich bliadhna agus iad ag ràdh gu bheil i a' dearbhadh gu bheil cùisean air an t-slighe cheart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ach, saoilidh mi gum bu chòirear a bhith faiceallach mun sin. Gun teagamh, tha foghlam tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig air a bhith soirbheachail, gu h-àraid ann an àitichean mar Ghlaschu, agus tha fhios gu bheil e a’ ciallachadh gu bheil barrachd dhaoine an-diugh aig a bheil comas a choireigin anns a’ chànan, le bunait meadhanach fallain.

Ach, 10,000? ‘S e figear àrd a tha sin. Tha sin mar gun canadh tu gu bheil baile meud Steòrnabhaigh de luchd-labhairt ùr Gàidhlig air a thighinn am bàrr ann an deich bliadhna. Fiù ‘s ged a tha iad sin sgapte air feadh Alba, tha e duilich fhaicinn gu bheil sin dha-rìribh.

Tha e tòrr nas dualtaiche, le iomairtean mar Duolingo ‘s BBC ALBA, agus suidheachadh tòrr mòr nas bàidheile dhan Ghàidhlig san fharsaingeachd, gu bheil barrachd dhaoine dìreach air a ràdh (agus gu bheil iad airson a ràdh) gu bheil comas aca, ged is dòcha nach tig e mòran nas fhaide na, “Ciamar a tha thu?”

An dèidh sin, tha adhartas sam bith na bhuannachd agus dòchasach.

Ach, chan ann mar sin a tha e nuair a thig e chun nan eilean. Tha na figearan a’ dearbhadh rud a tha cuid againn air a bhith ag ràdh bho chionn ghreis . ‘S e sin anns na coimhearsnachdan traidiseanta, na h-eileanan, gu bheil cùisean ann an staing.

Airson a’ chiad uair bho thòisichear air obair a’ chunntais shluaigh, tha an àireamh aig a bheil comas sa chànain anns na h-eileanan nas lugha na an fheadhainn aig nach eil. ‘S e tionndadh tiamhaidh a tha sin.

Fiù ‘s ann an sgìrean mar cheann a tuath Leòdhais, far an robh an àireamh as àirde ri faighinn, tha i air tuiteam bho 64% deich bliadhna air ais gu 55% a-nis.

Tha cuid dhen sin, gun teagamh, mu dheidhinn gluasadan sòisealta nas fharsainge. Gu sìmplidh, tha an àireamh dhaoine le Gàidhlig a tha a’ bàsachadh nas motha na tha an àireamh a tha a’ tighinn thuice às ùr agus i a’ sealltain, co-dhiù anns na h-eileanan, nach urrainnear ceist na Gàidhlig a sgaradh bho nithean nas fharsainge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

San t-seagh sin, tha na dùbhlain a tha ma choinneamh na Gàidhlig anns na h-eileanan gu math eadar-dhealaichte na tha iad anns a' chòrr dhen dùthaich, can, mar eisimpleir, ann an Glaschu.

Tha dearbhadh eile a-nis aig luchd nam poileasaidh, ma bha iad ga iarraidh, gum feum iad dèiligeadh leis an staing a tha anns na h-eileanan gun dàil. Gu cinnteach, chan fhuirich e chun na h-ath chunntas-shluaigh.

English-language version:

Making sense of the Gaelic Census results published on Tuesday very much hangs on the old telescope principle: ie, it depends from which end you view it through. Perspective is everything and the two striking conclusions that emerge from the statistics serve to perfectly crystalise the inconsistencies, if not downright conflict, which currently exist: that is, while the overall picture in terms of numbers is improving, the situation in its traditional heartlands is perilous and getting worse.

First, let’s deal with the headline figure of an increase of 10,000 speakers from the last census ten years ago. Unsurprisingly, it was seized on as a major positive, a confirmation of the successful delivery of policy and support. But circumspection is required.

For sure, the continued expansion of Gaelic medium education, most notably in Glasgow, has been an unbridled success story and has certainly contributed to more people having a basic foundation in the language. But 10,000? That’s the equivalent of a town of new speakers the size of Stornoway emerging over the last ten years. Even if spread throughout Scotland, anecdotal experience suggests caution.

Far more likely is that, with the emergence of language learning opportunities, such as the Duolingo app and BBC Alba, and a far more amenable attitude towards Gaelic in general, more people were simply persuaded to tick the box that enquired as to whether they had any Gaelic skills, even if it just amounted to no more than an awkward: “Ciamar a tha thu?” But still, progress, in whatever form, is welcome.

However, then there is the flip side to the Gaelic census lens. The figures confirm what some of us have been saying for a while, and which was backed up by an official academic report back in 2020: in the rural heartlands, in the islands, the language is dying.

For the first ever time in the history of the census, Gaelic speakers in the islands are now in a minority and even in parishes like Barvas in the north of the Lewis, where previously the highest concentration was found, it has gone down from 64 per cent in 2011 to 55 per cent now.

Some of that is directly attributable to wider demographics. Quite simply, the number of Gaelic speakers who are dying outweighs the number of new speakers and demonstrates, certainly when it comes to the islands, how the fate of the language cannot be separated from the socio-economic reality. In that sense, there is a much different challenge to deal with than, say, in Glasgow.