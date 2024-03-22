Tha làn àm aig luchd na Gàidhlig dhol air an casan, mar a thachair sna 70an

Chan robh uimhir de dh’fhearg mu chàil timcheall na Ghàidhlig airson ùine fhada

[English-language version below]

Tha cuid againn òg gu leòr airson a bhith an urra ris na tha aig daoine eile ri ràdh mu dheidhinn, ach a-rèir choltais, ‘s e àm gu math beòthail a bh’ ann; le oileanaich bho na h-eileanan a’ dol air an casan mun chànan, ’s iad ‘s dòcha air am misneachadh leis na bha a’ dol air adhart san dùthaich air fad.

‘S e saoghal eile a bh’ ann, tha fhios. Bha am beagan craoladh Gàidhlig a bh’ ann air telebhisean anmoch air an oidhche, air a bhrùthadh ann an oisean gus nach tigeadh e san rathad air a’ Bheurla. Cha robh ann am foghlam tro mheadhan na cànain ach na aisling ann an inntinn an duine as dòchasaiche.

‘S ann a-measg seo a thòisich ginealach de Ghàidheil òga a’ dol air an casan; cha robh iad deònach an suidheachadh far nach robh ceartas ga thoirt dhan Ghàidhlig a leigeil air adhart.

Chaidh èigheach a dhèanamh, chaidh caismeachdan a chur air dòigh, chaidh iomairtean poblach a dhèanamh aig a' BhBC ann an Glaschu.

Ma bhruidhneas tu riutha-san a bha an sàs ann – mòran aca a chaidh air adhart gu àrd-dreuchdan ann an saoghal na Gàidhlig – ‘s e làithean brèagha a bh’ annta.

Tha ceist mu dè dìreach a’ bhuaidh a bha aca, ach gun teagamh sam bith, thàinig atharrachadh mòr.

Thàinig leudachadh, gach cuid ann am foghlam na Gàidhlig agus ann an saoghal a’ chraolaidh, le Comataidh Craolaidh na Gàidhlig ga stèidheachadh ann an 1991 le buidseat de £9 million, ceum mòr a bha mar bhunait air BBC ALBA an-diugh.

Tha àmannan eile ag iarraidh freagairtean eile, ach ‘s dòcha g’ eil an t-àm ann spiorad nan 70am a dhùsgadh airson còirichean na Gàidhlig a sheasamh a-rithist. Tha starsach ùr ann a-nis agus chan eil e idir soilleir gur e adhartas a thig air an taobh eile.

Aig Coinneamh Bhliadhnail a’ Chomuinn Ghàidhealaich air an deireadh-sheachdain, thuirt ceann-suidhe na buidhne, Magaidh Choineagan, gum bu chòir do na buidhnean Gàidhlig gu lèir a dhol air an casan mu na gearraidhean a tha air tachairt.

“Chan fhaca mise an uimhir de dh’fhearg mu chàil timcheall na Ghàidhlig airson ùine fhada,” thuirt i, agus lìonradh de dh’oifigearan Gàidhlig a' dol a chall an cuid obrach ri linn gearradh de £354,000 ann am buidseat Bòrd na Gàidhlig. Abair masladh son suim cho beag.

“Dè am feum a tha ann an Bile nan Cànan mura h-eil airgead ann agus gearraidhean gan dèanamh anns na coimhearsnachdan Gàidhlig?”

‘S fhiach stad agus meòrachadh mionad air cò bhuaithe a tha na faclan a tha seo a’ tighinn.

Bha Magaidh fhèin a-measg nan oileanach sin a sheas cho treun an cuid chòirichean, ginealach no dhà air ais.

Tha luchd na Gàidhlig, eu-coltach ria na h-oileanaich sin, air a bhith ro bhalbh airson ro fhada, nan suain ann am braudair g’ eil cùisean gu math ‘s gun tig an tuilleadh adhartais. Tha làn àm dùsgadh.

English-language version:

The 1970s was a defining era, certainly in the realms of politics and popular music, and it was no less so for a sense of cultural awakening in regards to Gaelic’s place in Scotland. Some of us just have to rely on second-hand reports about this, but by all accounts it was a lively time, with a generation of students and young islanders taking up the cause for their minority language, no doubt inspired by wider demonstrations happening all around.

It was, of course, a different time. What Gaelic broadcasting there was, was piecemeal and often only late at night, shoved into some barely accessible corner as a tokenistic gesture. Gaelic-medium education was so far down the road it only existed in the mind of the most fervent language optimist.

Into this context stepped a new generation who were no longer prepared to take their language and culture being treated a poor relation. Protests ensued, the placards came out, there were memorable demonstrations at BBC Scotland, Queen Margaret Drive. Those who were involved – a lot of whom went to enjoy senior positions in the Gaelic world – remember these halcyon days with great fondness. It may be debatable just what influence they had, but undoubtedly the 1970s marked a watershed moment.

The years ahead would see the arrival and subsequent expansion of Gaelic education, while both television and radio saw significant and constant advancements, culminating in the formation of the Gaelic Broadcasting Committee, with a budget of £9 million, the forerunner to BBC Alba. Different times require different measures, but maybe it’s time to resurrect the sentiment of these pioneering students of yesteryear to press home the case for Gaelic, which faces a new watershed moment: and one in which any major notion of advancement must be regarded with severe scepticism. Indeed the fear, and evidence, is of regression.

Maggie Cunningham, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, who are chiefly known for organising the Royal National Mod, called for “all the Gaelic organisations” to join protests over Scottish Government cuts. “I haven’t seen so much anger about anything relating to Gaelic for a long time,” she said at their AGM last weekend, after it was revealed that a network of Gaelic officers would lose their jobs as a result of the £354,000 cut to Bord na Gaidhlig. “What is the point of a Languages Bill without any money to support it while at the same time these cuts are being made in Gaelic-speaking communities? It is a complete and utter waste of time.”